14.09.2020 | 11:28
ChinaAMC (HK) Announces the Appointment of New CEO

HONG KONG, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited ("ChinaAMC (HK)") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. GAN Tian as the new Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective from 9 September 2020.

The resignation of Mr. ZHANG Xiaoling as the former CEO of ChinaAMC (HK) took effect from 9 September 2020. Mr. ZHANG has led ChinaAMC (HK) to remarkable achievements during his service. The company and the Board of Directors are very grateful to his contributions throughout the years.

Mr. GAN joined ChinaAMC (HK) in 2008, and he has served as portfolio manager, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of ChinaAMC (HK). Before joining ChinaAMC (HK), Mr. GAN has worked in Guotai Junan Securities and Guotai Junan Assets (Asia) Ltd. Mr. GAN holds Master degrees from University of Reading and University of Leicester, United Kingdom. He also holds a Bachelor degree from Sichuan University, PRC.

About China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited

ChinaAMC (HK) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Asset Management Co., Ltd and was incorporated in Hong Kong in September 2008. As an advocate of globalized financial markets, ChinaAMC (HK) is a diversified and integrated asset management company. ChinaAMC (HK) has a broad range of product lines, including long-only funds, hedge funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), leveraged/inverse products, bond funds, segregated accounts and funds of funds (FOFs). For more information, please visit www.chinaamc.com.hk [1]

For further information, please contact:
China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited invest@chinaamc.com

This document is prepared by China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited. It has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission.

[1] The website has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission.

