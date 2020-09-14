DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on Vermilion Energy (VET)

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on Vermilion Energy (VET) 14-Sep-2020 / 09:59 GMT/BST London, UK, 14 September 2020 Edison issues outlook on Vermilion Energy (VET) Vermilion Energy's geographically diverse portfolio spreads geopolitical and pricing risk across different economies. The company has grown both organically and inorganically, and has delivered on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) objectives, being highly rated across multiple ESG rating platforms. Notwithstanding this, Vermilion has been affected by COVID-19 and has had to reassess its strategy on cash returns to shareholders. The board suspended the dividend, appointed Lorenzo Donadeo and Curtis Hicks as executive chairman and president of the company respectively, and created an executive committee. The committee's mission is to reinstate Vermilion's core business principles and restore investor confidence in this diverse, flexible operating company. We have updated our valuation using FY21e metrics, resulting in a blended valuation of C$9.6/share. However, the valuation remains highly sensitive to commodity price assumptions. Our valuation of Vermilion is now based on a blend of FY21e P/CF and EV/EBITDA multiples, and FY21e FCF + growth. Its peer group currently trades at a c 52% discount to end-2019 values, still reflecting the impact of COVID-19 on commodity prices. However, Vermilion is trading at a c 80% discount compared to end 2019. We believe this reflects its high leverage and FY20e net debt to EBITDA level of c 3.7x compared to its peers. Our blended valuation stands at C$9.6/share, up 9% due to higher forecast price realisations in FY21. Click here [1] to view the full report. Subscribe [2]to Edison's content to receive reports by email. All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website [3]. About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [4]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information please contact Edison: Carlos Gomes, +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Elaine Reynolds, +44 (0)20 3077 5713 oilandgas@edisongroup.com [5] Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [6] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group- [7] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [8] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [9] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1131029 14-Sep-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9e965f1927580b3f3422e6c24136b3c8&application_id=1131029&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc4b6da9609a3fa15934b7007f0912b2&application_id=1131029&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2d62d350e44141e01d1766d8ed0b3f95&application_id=1131029&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=1131029&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: mailto:oilandgas@edisongroup.com'subject=Re:%20Palace%20capital 6: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=1131029&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=afe662765000a80ab72afd922939c992&application_id=1131029&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 8: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=1131029&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 9: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=1131029&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2020 04:59 ET (08:59 GMT)