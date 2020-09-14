

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's unemployment rate eased for the first time in six months in August, but slightly, data from the Swedish Public Employment Service/AMV showed on Monday.



The unemployment rate fell to 5.57 percent in August from 5.66 percent in July.



In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 3.84 percent.



The registered jobless rate increased to 9.14 percent in August from 7.0 percent in the same month last year. In July, the rate was 9.19 percent.



The number of registered unemployed decreased to 4.75 million persons in August from 4.78 million in the previous month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 18 to 24 age group, climbed to 13.3 percent in August from 8.9 percent in the same period last year.



