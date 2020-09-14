

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production rose in July, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent month-on-month in July.



Manufacturing output grew 4.3 percent monthly in July. Production in mining and quarrying gained 4.3 percent and electricity rose 2.7 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 9.9 percent in July.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production rose 8.0 percent monthly in July and fell 6.5 percent from a year ago.



