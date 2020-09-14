

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's construction output declined at a faster rate in the second quarter, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Monday.



Construction output fell by a working-day-adjusted 26.6 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, after a 5.7 percent decline in the first quarter. This was the worst production outcome since the third quarter of 2017.



Production in building construction decreased 18.6 percent yearly in the second quarter and that of civil engineering declined 31.3 percent.



On a quarterly basis, construction output grew 6.6 percent in the second quarter, after a 41.3 percent slump in the previous three months.



