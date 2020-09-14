The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 15 September 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 39,765,110 shares (DKK 39,765,110) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 13,851 shares (DKK 13,851) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 39,778,961 shares (DKK 39,778,961) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 135.30 - 2,976 shares DKK 142.45 - 10,875 shares ------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL ------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 ------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=790820