14.09.2020 | 12:40
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 11

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc at close of business on 11 September 2020 were:

473.66p Capital only (undiluted)
473.66p Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)
478.79p Including current year income (undiluted)
478.79p Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 15,900 ordinary shares on 16th December 2019, the Company now has 84,323,101 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 26,005,837 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

