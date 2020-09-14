NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 11 September 2020 were:

128.42c Capital only USD (cents)

100.47p Capital only Sterling (pence)

130.59c Including current year income USD (cents)

102.16p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 60,573 ordinary shares on 11th September 2020, the Company has 241,294,018 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 528,783 which are held in treasury