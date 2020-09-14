Suominen Corporation: Suominen introduces BIOLACE Pure - a 100% plant-based product with superior cleaning power

Suominen Corporation's press release on September 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (EEST)

Suominen, a global frontrunner in nonwoven innovations and sustainability, introduces BIOLACE Pure for wipes. The product is made of biodegradable, compostable, and renewable plant-based fibers and wood pulp from certified forests. The product does not contain any chemical binders or plastics. As the newest product in Suominen's sustainable BIOLACE product family, BIOLACE Pure is designed to meet the growing wipes market's increasing demand for sustainable, plastic-free materials.

"BIOLACE Pure offers our customers a unique, sustainable option that does not compromise on the most important features needed for a perfect wet wipe. Its 3-layer solution guarantees optimal liquid management and the soft outer layers ensure that the wipe cleans effectively, yet softly," says Marika Mäkilä, Manager, Marketing and Category Management, Europe.

The development of this innovative material with excellent liquid management and cleaning properties is based on Suominen's long history and know-how in producing pulp-based products. Compared e.g. to 100% viscose product for wipes, BIOLACE Pure brings superior cleaning power with a lighter carbon footprint and a lower environmental impact.

"Global environmental concerns, such as climate change and marine plastic pollution, are creating new market expectations and demand for sustainable nonwoven products. These global challenges drive also us to continuously develop innovative solutions with smaller environmental impacts and our novel BIOLACE Pure is a great example of our efforts.," concludes Marika Mäkilä.

BIOLACE Pure will be commercially available in 2021.

