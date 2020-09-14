Talisker Resources Ltd.: Talisker Signs Exploration Agreement with Bridge River Indian Band for the Bralorne Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (CSE:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) and Bridge River Indian Band ("Xwísten") are pleased to jointly announce the signing of an exploration agreement (the "Agreement") for the Bralorne Gold Project. Talisker acquired the Bralorne Gold Project in December 2019 and has been undertaking an exploration evaluation and drilling program. The Bralorne mine complex was one of the highest grade and longest producing gold mines in British Columbia, operating for over 50 years.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker stated, "Talisker is proud of its commitment to our Indigenous Engagement policy and the relationships that we have developed with the surrounding Indigenous communities. We look forward to developing our relationship with Xwísten into a strong partnership."

Chief Susan James also expressed, "We are pleased with Talisker's commitment to work with us and build a lasting relationship going forward. This Agreement has been founded on communications, trust and responsible development with our voice and interests being taken into consideration throughout the growth of the project."

About Xwi´sten

Xwísten is part of the St'a´t'imc Nation, whose territories extend from Pavilion in the northeast to Skookumchuck and Port Douglas in the south. The traditional territory of Xwísten includes the entire watersheds of the Yalakom and Bridge Rivers between Mission Ridge on one side and the Blackhills Creek and along Camelsfoot Range on the other. Currently, Xwísten has 460 registered members led by one Chief and four Councillors who oversee Xwísten's area of interest on behalf of their community."

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 291,339 hectares over 322 claims, six leases and 181 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

For further information, please contact:

Terry Harbort, President & CEO

terry.harbort@taliskerresources.com

+1 416 361 2808

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE: Talisker Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605910/Talisker-Signs-Exploration-Agreement-with-Bridge-River-Indian-Band-for-the-Bralorne-Gold-Project