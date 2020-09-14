Anzeige
14.09.2020
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 11

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 11-September-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue478.84p
INCLUDING current year revenue478.84p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
