The Europe Telematics Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 12.2% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025

One of the primary drivers for the growth of the market in the region is growing number of accidents caused on the EU roads with a large proportion of victims as the WHO data suggest were victims of work-related road collisions; this has to lead the government bodies to update their legislation concerning the safety and well-being of the employees with health safety authorities issuing improved guidance for organizations to help them abide legal responsibilities and encourage them to manage road safety for the workers provocatively

Also amidst the pandemic COVID-19, with many businesses expected to be forced into cutting down the expenses leveraging the aggregate data from their vehicles through telematics can help identify the flaws such as overlapping journey upon which business can re-strategize both their delivery and sale territories and avoid duplicated trip to potentially reduce the number of vehicles required to the same run operations.

Key Market Trends

Commercial Vehicles to Hold Major Market Share

The Demand for technology enabling the safety, navigation, and remote diagnostic is elevating the commercial vehicle space. The primary drivers of commercial vehicle telematics remain the European Union regulations, Local policy regulations, Increase in production number of commercial vehicles, small profits margins in the transportation industry added with advancements such as route calculation, vehicle tracking, fuel pilferage is driving the growth of the market.

Owing to such instances, global telematics vendors invest in the region through partnerships and acquisitions as their competitive advantage. For Instance, In November 2019, Geotab Telematics, a telematics provider, announced the acquisition of Intendia. This Spanish engineering firm is primarily engaged in integrating tech solutions for the European heavy-truck market. This acquisition leverages the company's engineering capabilities and complements the product portfolio as the company aims to expand its growth opportunities in Europe.

Going Forward, according to study ordered by Fedration Internationale de l'Automobile suggests that current models allowing access to the vehicle data would potentially cost European consumers and aftermarket service providers 65 billion per year by 2030, owing to this several OEMs in the region are starting to developing their own models for remote access to vehicle data leveraging service providers.

For instance, In April 2019, Iveco, an LCV manufacturer, announced a partnership with Verizon Connect to provide its customers comprehensive telematics and mobile workforce management software platforms. Under the partnership, Iveco's users would be allowed to select among three Verizon Connect plans, i.e., Fleet Essential Plan, Fleet Enhanced, and Verizon Connect Tachograph. The integration of the Verizon Connect Platforms would extend value and benefits to its customers and help them better control their operations.

Further, with the adoption of Next-generation telematics protocol (NGTP), Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and the automotive industry integrating and deploying telematics for non-traditional usages such as in UK telematic is primarily used for usage-based Insurance (UBI) is expected to foster the market growth in the region.

Fleet Management Service to Hold Major Market Share

Amongst all of the services offered by the Telematics solution by vendors including services such as emergency calling, On-road assistance, driver behavior, billing service, navigation, the fleet management service is expected to hold significant market share as it is considered to be one vital service and also the factors in the region such as changing mobility, adoption of self-driving cars and also the inclination of people towards renting vehicles rather than owning them.

For instance, In October 2019, Toyota Flee Mobility announced the acquisition of a UK based fleet business Inchcape Plc' Inspace Fleet Solution (IFS), for USD 123 million in cash. Inspace Fleet Solution operates as a Franchisee to major automobile companies such as Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Porsche, BMW, among others. This acquisition is the Toyota Financial Services' lastest investment into the UK market as it already invested in ridesharing startup Fax based in London as the company aims to underpin mobility services such as remote delivery, ridesharing across Europe.

Such instances are pushing the OEMs to pursue opportunities for the growing demand for fleet management services in the region and are driving significant investments. For instance, In April 2020, Autofleet, a startup that primarily developed fleet optimization software to redirect underused vehicles into delivery and ride-hailing services has raised USD 7.5 million in seed and Series A funding led by MizMaa Ventures with participation from Maniv Mobility, Liil Ventures and Gear Ventures to expand its operation to international markets and support its research. The company also claims that its major markets are in Europe and the US.

Further, Amidst of global pandemic COVID-19, with asset-heavy business such as rental companies experiencing their business upend, fleet management vendors are developing new use cases for their users to help the companies shift fleet to meet the increasing demand for logistic and medical transportation and thereby fostering the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The Europe Telematics market is moderately competitive and consists of a significant number of global players leveraging investments, acquisitions, partnerships with local fleet manufacturers to capture the market share. Also, Manufacturers are focusing on improving product quality by increasing the relevance associated with buyers.

Key Stakeholder Profiles

Webfleet Solutions B.V.

Verizon Connect

ABAX UK Ltd.

Masternaut Limited

Targa Telematics S.p.A

Gurtam Inc.

Viasat Group

Bornemann AG

Teletrac Navman US Ltd.

Diamler AG

Volvo Group

Scania AB

Man Truck Bus SE

DAF Trucks N.V.

