Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2020) - BB1 Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: BBA.P) (the "Company" or "BB1") and Cerrado Gold Inc. ("Cerrado") are pleased to announce that Cerrado has completed the second and final tranche of a brokered private placement of special warrants ("Special Warrants") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$1,724,000. Total funds raised under the first and second tranche of the Cerrado placement (the "Offering") were US$7,076,600. Haywood Securities Inc. (the "Agent") acted as sole agent in the Offering.

The Offering has been completed in connection with the proposed business combination (the "Transaction") between Cerrado and BB1 previously announced in a press release of BB1 dated August 4, 2020, which transaction is intended to constitute BB1's "Qualifying Transaction" pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Under the second tranche of the Offering, Cerrado issued an aggregate of 2,155,000 Special Warrants at a price of US$0.80 per Special Warrant (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of approximately US$1,724,000.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to complete an updated NI 43-101 mineral resource report for Cerrado's Minera Don Nicolas mine ("MDN'), to complete an Initial Preliminary Economic Assessment prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 based upon the current defined resources at Cerrado's Monte de Carmo Gold Project ("MDC"), to undertake a new exploration drill program and associated metallurgical test work aimed at expanding the current resource, and for general working capital purposes.

Each Special Warrant will be exercisable by the holder thereof at any time after the date of closing of the Offering, without payment of any additional consideration therefor, for one common share in the capital of Cerrado (a "Cerrado Share"), subject to customary adjustments. Each unexercised Special Warrant shall be deemed to be exercised for one Cerrado Share in connection with the completion of the Transaction. Upon closing of the Transaction, each Cerrado Share shall be exchanged for a common share in the capital of the Company, as described in detail in the Company's press release dated August 4, 2020.

In the event that the Transaction has not occurred prior to 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date which is 180 days following the date of closing of the Offering (the "Qualification Deadline"), each unexercised Special Warrant will be deemed exercised and will automatically be exchanged for 1.1 Cerrado Shares without further payment or action by the holder thereof.

On closing of the second tranche, Cerrado paid the Agent a cash commission together with a corporate finance fee totalling approximately US$108,000. In addition, Cerrado issued to the Agent an aggregate of 134,600 compensation options and corporate finance fee options (collectively, the "Agent's Options"), each entitling the Agent to purchase one Cerrado Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the second tranche of the Offering at the Offering Price. Should the Transaction not close prior to the Qualification Deadline, the number of Cerrado Shares issuable pursuant to the Agent's Options shall by multiplied by 1.1. In addition the Company paid a cash finder's fee of US$13,000 and issued 16,250 finder's warrants to an eligible finder. The finder's warrants were issued on the same commercial terms as the Agent's Options. Upon closing of the Transaction, the Agent's Options and finder's warrants will be exchanged for warrants of BB1 in connection with the Transaction.

Unless permitted under securities legislation, all securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period ending on the date that is four months and a day after the later of (i) September 10, 2020, and (ii) the date that Cerrado became a reporting issuer in any province or territory.

About Cerrado

Cerrado is a gold mining and exploration company with assets in Argentina and Brazil. Cerrado was continued under the laws of the Province of Ontario on October 3, 2017. In Argentina, the Company owns Minera Don Nicolas, a well-established in-production gold mine. The mine commenced operations in 2017 and is targeting to produce in excess of 50,000 oz per year via a 1,000 tpd CIL plant and related facilities. In Brazil the company is exploring at its Monte do Carmo gold project in Tocantins state. The project currently has a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 containing 813,000 oz with significant upside expected via further exploration. The Board and management of Cerrado have a long history of success having developed numerous projects from early stage exploration through development and production.

Cerrado acquired MDN in March of 2020 for a purchase price of US$45MM, payable in staged payments. Cerrado paid an upfront payment of US$15MM on closing (March 16, 2020) with the remaining US$30MM payable over a 5-year period as follows: US$10 million payable 24 months following closing (March 16, 2022); US$10 million payable 48 months following closing (March 16, 2024); and US$10 million payable 60 months following closing (March 16, 2025). The operation is located in the mineral rich and prolific Deseado Massif in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina. MDN consists of an open pit gold mine with an associated 1,000 tpd carbon in leach (CIL) gold recovery plant, targeting to produce 50-60koz/yr gold doré per annum. Current operations are focused on two mining areas, La Paloma and Martinetas, with material processed at a central plant facility. The project has significant exploration potential with a land package in excess of 273,000 ha's.

Construction of mine and related facilities was completed in 2017 and the operations have been ramping up to full capacity during 2018 and 2019. The project currently supports 325 employees and contractors on a fly-in fly-out basis. Don Nicolas has strong local and regional backing having signed agreements with the two neighboring communities and has received strong support from the government of Santa Cruz.

The gold deposits at MDN are classified as an epithermal gold vein style of deposit typical of the region which is host to numerous large-scale gold operations. Cerrado has commenced a new exploration program to confirm the current resource base and to focus on expanding the mine life through further exploration on surface and at depth.

The MDC project is located in the state if Tocantins, Brazil, immediately east of the town of Monte do Carmo. Currently work has focused on the Serra Alta deposit, however, numerous analogs remain to be fully defined. The Monte do Carmo property consists of 11 exploration permits totaling 52,213 ha's. The property has access to excellent local infrastructural with limited garimpeiro activity on site and strong local support from the community.

Regional investment in mineral exploration in the area, by others, is reported to have amounted to US$4.7 million from 1985 through 1995, and over US$20.0 million from 1996 to 2018 by various operators.

Cerrado acquired the MDC project from Monte Sinai Mineracao Ltda ("Monte Sinai') in 2017 and since then has undertaken various drilling and other exploration activities on site over the past couple of years. To date a mineral resource report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 dated December 5, 2018 has outlined an initial mineral resource of 13.7 million tonnes grading 1.85 g/t, for contained gold of 813,000 oz. Continued exploration is planned at Serra Alta and the surrounding area with the objective to rapidly expand this mineral resource base to support a significant open pit mining operation.

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Robert Campbell (M.Sc., P.Geo) who is a Qualified Person ("QP") under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About BB1

BB1 is a capital pool company within the meanings of the policies of the TSXV and does not have any operations and has no assets other than cash. BB1's business is to identify and evaluate businesses and assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction under the policies of the TSXV.

