Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2020) - QcX Gold Corp. (TSXV: QCX) (OTC: QCXGF) (FSE: 21MA) ("QcX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its Phase 1 exploration program on its 100% owned Golden Giant project . The overall Golden Giant project comprises 3 properties, Golden Giant East ("GGEast"), Golden Giant West ("GGWest") and the recently acquired Kali East properties, covering 18,992 hectares and is contiguous to Azimut Exploration Inc.'s Patwon project as shown in Figure 1. The Phase 1 exploration program on GGEast resulted in the discovery of a kilometric anomalous gold trend, spanning over 5 km, with results of up to 1.71 g/t Au from grab samples as shown in Figure 2 and Table 1. In addition, Phase 1, prospecting resulted in the discovery of several other promising areas of interest on both the East and West blocks.





Figure 1: Location of the Golden Giant project (red) with respect to neighbouring companies

In Phase 1, 425 samples out of the total of 550 grab and channel samples collected were taken from GGEast. Of these, 35, or 8.2% of the total samples analyzed, returned anomalous values greater than 20 ppb Au as shown in Figure 2 and Table 1. 12 samples, or 2.8% of the total samples analyzed, returned greater than 0.1 g/t Au, with the highest grab sample returning 1.71 g/t Au. Of particular importance is the identification of a northeast-trending zone of anomalous gold samples, spanning approximately 5 km and roughly following the southern portion of a cherty banded iron formation unit. A second gold trend occurs in the southern portion of the GGEast property, which is again coincident with the cherty iron formation unit. Gold in iron formations make excellent exploration targets due to their scaleability, and correlation with high magnetic geophysical anomalies. In this case the gold mineralization has a correlation with silver and copper, and is weakly correlated with zinc, antimony and/or arsenic.

Gold mineralization occurs in a variety of settings, including:

Anomalous gold values of 425 ppb, 215 ppb, 160 ppb, 149 ppb, and 143 ppb were obtained from a series of samples of quartz-chlorite veins in the East Block. The veins vary in width from a few centimetres to 15 centimetres, contain trace amount to 1% pyrite, and are oriented approximately at 215º/85º N ( Figure 3 - A ).

). 1.7 ppm Au: value obtained from one sample of quartz-tourmaline vein with 1% of fine disseminated pyrite and traces of chalcopyrite crosscutting a tuff sequence and proximal to contact with pillowed andesite. Similar veins were noted in that area and will be tested during Phase-II.

263 ppb and 217 ppb Au: values from samples of sheared and chlorite-garnet altered tuff with traces of chalcopyrite and 2% pyrite along the margins of a 40 cm wide quartz vein ( Figure 3 - B ).

). 341 ppb Au: sample from a sub-horizontal centimetric-thick quartz vein in felsic tuff with 3% pyrite ( Figure 3 - C ).

). 227 ppb, 107 ppb, and 101 ppb Au: samples of mineralized bands (5-30 cm wide) of chert with locally up to 20% pyrite (Figure 3 - D).

Sample

ID UTM-E UTM-N Zone Au ppb Ag ppm Cu ppm Zn ppm As ppm Sb ppm Y376271 318555 5794754 18 1710 19.5 5930 83 3 3 Y375129 320985 5795492 18 425 0.1 45 18 1 1 A0091977 316460 5793061 18 341 0.7 147 16 1 2 A0091815 316606 5793998 18 263 10.1 791 252 2 1 A0091880 315937 5790656 18 227 1.6 179 53 12 6 A0091817 316602 5793995 18 217 0.9 59 34 6 5 A0090837 321164 5795038 18 215 0.1 61 66 1 1 A0090842 321379 5794281 18 160 0.1 3 40 2 1 Y375227 320946 5794709 18 149 1.1 411 19 1 1 Y375222 320432 5794893 18 143 0.2 606 13 1 1 A0091884 315872 5790670 18 107 0.6 54 6 3 3 A0091881 315927 5790659 18 101 1.3 89 65 7 5 Y376309 313756 5791872 18 82 8 58 613 20 5 A0091809 318954 5789885 18 79 0.3 6 58 3 1 Y376310 313732 5791868 18 66 3 11 5 53 4 Y375198 313889 5792199 18 64 0.7 15 7 61 11 A0091807 318925 5789896 18 52 0.1 11 54 3 1 A0091905 314391 5792364 18 52 0.9 154 77 8 1 Y375186 313715 5791868 18 48 0.7 18 16 47 3 A0092000 315284 5792926 18 47 1.2 121 44 5 2 Y376264 318845 5795604 18 42 0.3 6 3 1260 9 Y375130 320828 5795440 18 40 0.1 154 4 1 1 A0091891 316251 5790295 18 36 0.7 105 17 1 2 Y375185 313715 5791868 18 36 0.8 21 12 37 2 Y375188 313715 5791868 18 36 0.9 36 37 22 3 A0091916 314612 5792030 18 35 0.9 1710 75 1 3 A0091825 320240 5796085 18 34 0.4 233 119 1 5 A0091871 315690 5790642 18 34 2.1 317 10 3 5 Y375183 315195 5792866 18 31 2.1 240 32 4 8 A0090820 315224 5792974 18 30 0.5 92 30 8 3 Y375184 313715 5791868 18 30 1 37 20 48 3 Y376252 318782 5789868 18 26 0.1 21 55 3 1 Y376263 318843 5795536 18 23 0.4 43 27 10 7 A0091819 316567 5793930 18 22 0.3 19 54 9 4 Y376308 313714 5791873 18 21 0.5 13 15 24 3

Table 1: Results over 20 ppb Au from Phase-I on Golden Giant East property.





Figure 2: Results from the Phase 1 prospecting program on Golden Giant East, underlain by geology. Labelled values are > 20 ppb Au.

Figure 3: Field photos from anomalous Au samples from Phase 1. A - 425 ppb Au returned from a quartz-chlorite vein within a horizon of sheared sericite schist. B - 263 ppb Au and 217 ppb Au from sheared and chlorite-garnet altered tuff with traces of chalcopyrite and 2% pyrite-pyrrhotite along the margins of a 40 cm wide quartz vein. C - 341 ppb Au from a sub-horizontal centimetric quartz vein in felsic tuff with 3% pyrite. D - 227 ppb Au, 107 ppb Au, and 101 ppb Au from narrow (5-30 cm) bands of mineralized chert with locally up to 20% pyrite.

Albert Contardi, Interim Chief Executive Officer of QcX, stated, "These results confirm the gold potential of the GGEast property. We have generated a new gold showing, as well as identified a significant multi-kilometre trend of anomalous gold. We have already returned to the GGEast property to complete Phase 2 follow-up trenching and sampling for which we are very much looking forward to assay results. In addition, we await verification sample assay results for work completed on the GGWest property and will update the market as they are received and compiled."

Qualified Person

Maxime Bouchard P.Geo. M.Sc.A., (OGQ 1752), a Qualified Person ("QP") as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The QAQC protocol used during the prospecting program consist of the insertion of blank or standard every 20 samples on average in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by ACTLABS. Analytical work was completed at ACTLABS at the Ancaster facility. Gold values were analyzed with the fire assay method with finish by atomic absorption and values over 10 ppm Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with finish by gravimetry.

Grab samples are selective by nature and are unlikely to be representative of average grades. Field work and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration.

The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the properties comprising the Golden Giant project, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Golden Giant project but may not be representative of expected results.

About QcX Gold

QcX Gold is exploring for gold and VMS style mineralization on its highly prospective and well located properties in Quebec, Canada. The Golden Giant Project is located in James Bay only 2.9 km away from Azimut's discovery site - the Elmer gold project. The second Fernet Project is located in the Abitibi and is contiguous with Wallbridge Mining's Fenelon/Martiniere property. Both properties are in close proximity to major discoveries which bodes well for exploration.

