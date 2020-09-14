The "Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The road freight transportation market in Europe is poised to grow by 31.47 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period
The report on the road freight transportation market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing e-commerce industry and road freight being an integral part of intermodal transportation. In addition, growing e-commerce industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading road freight transportation market in Europe vendors that include DACHSER SE, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina A/S, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE Co. KG, Kuehne Nagel International AG, Rhenus SE Co. KG, Schenker AG, and XPO Logistics Inc..
Also, the road freight transportation market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
This study identifies the increasing cross-border trade as one of the prime reasons driving the road freight transportation market in Europe growth during the next few years.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Food and beverages Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Metals and mining Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Dangerous goods Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Agriculture Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- France Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Spain Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- UK Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- DACHSER SE
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- DSV Panalpina A/S
- FedEx Corp.
- GEODIS
- Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE Co. KG
- Kuehne Nagel International AG
- Rhenus SE Co. KG
- Schenker AG
- XPO Logistics Inc.
