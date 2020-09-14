The "Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The road freight transportation market in Europe is poised to grow by 31.47 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period

The report on the road freight transportation market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing e-commerce industry and road freight being an integral part of intermodal transportation. In addition, growing e-commerce industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading road freight transportation market in Europe vendors that include DACHSER SE, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina A/S, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE Co. KG, Kuehne Nagel International AG, Rhenus SE Co. KG, Schenker AG, and XPO Logistics Inc..

Also, the road freight transportation market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

This study identifies the increasing cross-border trade as one of the prime reasons driving the road freight transportation market in Europe growth during the next few years.

