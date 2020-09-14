Anzeige
Montag, 14.09.2020
WKN: A2N9YZ ISIN: FI4000354162 Ticker-Symbol: 5NXA 
Frankfurt
14.09.20
08:04 Uhr
0,018 Euro
+0,004
+28,57 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2020 | 13:41
Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim Plc: Change in the composition of the Shareholders' Nomination Committee

Company announcement, inside information, Helsinki, 14 September 2020 at 14.30 (EEST)

Nexstim Plc: Change in the composition of the Shareholders' Nomination Committee

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "the Company") is announcing a change in the composition of the Shareholders' Nomination Committee.

Kyösti Kakkonen representing Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy has been appointed as a new member of the Nomination Committee. He is replacing Katya Smirnyagina, representative of Capricorn Health Tech Fund in the Nomination Committee.

Leena Niemistö, Chairperson of the Board of Nexstim and representative of its largest shareholder, continues to chair the Nomination Committee, and Ossi Haapaniemi continues as a member of the Committee.

According to the document establishing Nexstim's Nomination Committee, it must have three to four members. The three largest shareholders of the Company each nominate one member; if a shareholder does not exercise the right to nominate a representative, the right is passed on to the next largest shareholder.

The new Nomination Committee will start its work during September.


Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.comor by contacting:

Leena Niemistö, Chairperson of the Board
+358 9 2727 170
leena.niemisto@nexstim.com

Erik Penser Bank AB (Certified Adviser)
+46 8 463 83 00
certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a pioneering non-invasive brain stimulation technology entitled SmartFocus. SmartFocus is based on transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) combined with a 3D navigation system. The unique technology allows the required area of the brain to be stimulated accurately and individually.

The SmartFocus TMS technology is used in NBT (Navigated Brain Therapy) equipment developed by Nexstim. Marketing and distribution of the equipment for the treatment of serious depression in the USA has been authorised by FDA. NBT equipment has been CE approved in Europe for the treatment of serious depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Furthermore, Nexstim is marketing the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) equipment, developed by it and based on SmartFocus TMS technology. Nexstim's NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigating TMS equipment for the pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden trading facilities.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
