Oxylabs Becomes Largest Global Proxy Provider With Over 100 Million Ethically-Obtained Residential Proxies

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / OXYLABS, a provider of premium proxies and data scraping solutions, is pleased to announce the growth of their residential proxy pool from 72 million to 100 million proxies, solidifying their position as a leader in the provision of proxy-based solutions with the largest network on the market. With a focus on ethics and transparency, Oxylabs is committed to maintaining a strict standard for proxy acquisition that provides transparency and compensation to users in exchange for their participation in the residential proxy network.

Public data gathering practices require the use of proxies in order to circumvent server restrictions put in place by web data sources. Through their role as intermediaries, proxies request information from the target website while providing anonymity to the requesting party.

With a focus on fairness, transparency and compensation, Oxylabs Tier A+ model aims to procure proxies in an ethical manner whereby users provide their consent and are rewarded for their participation in the proxy network. This is in contrast to some business models where users are unaware that their device is being used after consenting to misleading or confusing terms of service that unwillingly turn their device into a participant on the residential proxy network.

"The proxy market is missing clarity and standards when it comes to the residential proxy procurement process," said Oxylabs CEO Julius Cerniauskas. "Oxylabs, as a strong advocate of ethical business practices, operating strictly within the capacities of an established legitimate proxy pool, accepts the responsibility to bring order to the chaotic industry."

Oxylabs is committed to building confidence between clients, providers, and end-users throughout the entire residential proxy procurement process through agreements that are completely transparent. Along with employing a strict vetting process for their residential proxy providers, Oxylabs sets out explicit contractual obligations towards their residential proxy providers, ensuring that all end-users are aware of their participation in the proxy network and that their consent is thoroughly documented. Besides providing transparency and compensation to the end-user, these practices also ensure that the highest quality proxies are obtained, offering superior functionality and success for the data extraction activities undertaken by their clients.

High-quality proxies form the basis of the services Oxylabs provides that also include high-performance datacenter proxies, 100% anonymous residential proxies, heavy-duty data extraction tools such as the Real-Time Crawler and their AI and ML-powered Next-Gen Residential proxies that provide an unrivaled solution for efficient and successful web scraping not found anywhere else in the data extraction space.

With the aim of setting standards for the entire industry, Oxylabs endeavors to provide world-class proxy provision services while enforcing trust-based practices that create a sustainable environment that benefits participants at every level.

Oxylabs is the leading global provider of premium proxies and data scraping solutions for large-scale web data extraction. The company's mission is clear: To give every business - whether big or small - the right to access big data. With unmatched hands-on experience in web data harvesting, Oxylabs is in trusted partnerships with dozens of Fortune 500 companies and global businesses, helping them unearth hidden gems of business intelligence data through state-of-the-art products and technological expertise.

