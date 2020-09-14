The Joint Collaboration Allows ZenFi Networks' Customers to Leverage Telia Carrier's #1 Global IP Backbone for Enhanced Deployment Speed, Network Uptime, Resilience and Scalability

Telia Carrier and ZenFi Networks today announced a strategic partnership to deliver enhanced backbone connectivity to wholesale and enterprise customers throughout the New York and New Jersey metro region.

The partnership enables ZenFi Networks to offer expanded digital capabilities across its dense footprint through seamless and cost-efficient connections to all major cloud providers through Telia Carrier's #1 ranked global IP backbone. The collaboration enhances ZenFi Networks' footprint outside of the New York City and New Jersey metro region, empowering customers to expand their reach to more than 300 Points of Presence in 120 global markets. The partnership also gives Telia Carrier access to ZenFi Networks' expansive fiber footprint, spanning more than 1,100 route miles, to provide diverse access to enterprise destinations across New York and New Jersey, a market with one of the world's densest concentrations of commercial business.

"Like Telia Carrier, ZenFi Networks is focused on the customer experience," said Rob Pulkownik, Telia Carrier's Head of Channel Sales. "We've found that the core values of the two companies are in alignment. Both organizations focus on the customer with rapid delivery, collaboration and transparency as guiding principles. The complementary nature of ZenFi Networks' metro NYC footprint and Telia Carrier's #1 Global IP backbone adds up to a consistently positive experience for our shared customer base."

"We have had a long-standing relationship with Telia Carrier and are excited for the evolution of our partnership. Our mutual customer-centric values create a collaboration that better serves our customers," said Walter Cannon, Vice President of Business Development at ZenFi Networks. "Telia Carrier's expanded global reach compliments ZenFi Networks' ability to offer enhanced solutions and services to our channel partners, our wholesale customers, and enterprise businesses within and beyond our regional footprint."

The collaboration leverages both firms' technology and infrastructure to ensure quick deployments, to increase scalability and reduce downtime while delivering unique diversity and high levels of resilience for an extremely dependable network experience.

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in 120 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe, and Asia. Discover more at teliacarrier.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About ZenFi Networks

ZenFi Networks is an innovative communications infrastructure company focused on enabling fiber optic network, network edge colocation and wireless siting solutions in the NY-NJ metro region. As the area's most experienced communications infrastructure builders, ZenFi Networks has an unparalleled reputation for efficiently architecting and delivering solutions that enable Mobile Network Operators, Wholesale Telecommunications Providers and Large Enterprise clients. With its purpose-built C-RAN infrastructure, ZenFi Networks is at the forefront of network architecture innovation and a critical part of the mobile and wholesale telecommunications ecosystems in one of the biggest, most important markets in the world. For more information, please visit: www.zenfi.com.

