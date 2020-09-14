AvAir Acquires Aerolíneas Argentinas Complete Surplus Inventory

Global Supplier of Aftermarket Aviation Parts Gains 45,000 Line Items

CHANDLER, Arizona, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AvAir, an industry leading inventory solutions provider for the aviation aftermarket, has purchased the complete surplus inventory of Aerolíneas Argentinas, Argentina's largest airline and the country's flag carrier. The inventory consists of 45,000 line items of rotable and consumable material from Aerolíneas Argentinas retired fleets.

"The coronavirus pandemic disrupted the airline industry and has given us an opportunity to provide companies liquidity when they need it most," said Mike Bianco, CEO of AvAir. "This acquisition is our largest yet and will allow us to continue to deliver excellent service to our more than 2,700 customers around the world."

With this transaction, AvAir has added a wide range of Boeing and Airbus aircraft material to its inventory.

"We are very pleased with this arrangement with AvAir, which allowed us to monetize our unused assets, providing additional liquidity for our operation," says Pablo Cichinelli, Supply Chain Manager of Aerolíneas Argentinas.

"We're known for creating customized inventory solutions that meet our client's specific needs and acquiring new parts is vital to our business," said Marcelo Magalhaes Dos Santos, AvAir's Director of Business Development for Latin America. "With a growing inventory of more than 26 million rotable and consumable components, we can consistently offer best-in-industry pricing."

AvAir offers customized solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or consign more than 26 million in-stock aircraft parts. The company is ISO 9001, AS9120 and ASA 100 certified, and adheres to the highest quality standards in all phases: purchasing, receiving, stocking, sales and shipping. AvAir recently expanded operations to Dublin, offering better service to customers in Europe, Asia and Middle East.

About AvAir

Founded in 2000, Arizona-based AvAir is a global leader in the aviation aftermarket, providing customized inventory solutions for airlines, OEMs, and MROs. AvAir offers customized solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or consign more than 26 million in-stock aircraft parts. For more information, visit AvAir.aero.

About Aerolíneas Argentinas

Aerolíneas Argentinas is the leading company in the Argentine air market since 1950. It flies to 37 destinations within the country and has a wide network of federal inter-freight and corridors and 18 destinations within America and Europe. It's part of SkyTeam along with 19 airlines in the world, being the only member company in the region.

