DotCamp 2 for BSV announced for September 19-20, 2020

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Association, the global industry organisation that works to advance business with the Bitcoin SV blockchain, today announces that it has partnered with Chinese digital asset wallet, DotWallet, to host the second iteration of DotCamp for BSV 2020 on September 19 and 20.

With the theme 'Embrace the Future with Blockchain', the two-day event will educate developers and business executives on contemporary trends in blockchain technology, with a focus on building enterprise-grade solutions using the Bitcoin SV blockchain. The weekend-long programme will feature high-profile figures from across China's Bitcoin SV and blockchain communities .

The full schedule is available to view now.

Held at the Crowne Plaza Fuzhou Riverside in Fuzhou City, China, the second edition of DotCamp for BSV in 2020 will the first in-person event to be hosted by Bitcoin Association since transitioning its events programme online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration is free and open now at: http://e8th71bpjt78s3lx.mikecrm.com/whcoXh4

DotCamp for BSV is part of a series of developer initiatives Bitcoin Association has rolled out in China this year. In January, Bitcoin Association and DotWallet hosted the inaugural DotCamp for BSV, which drew numerous developers from across China for a multi-day workshop centred on creating applications on Bitcoin SV.

Last month, Bitcoin Association hosted its inaugural Chinese-language Bitcoin SV DevCon virtually in partnership with CSDN, China's largest online software developer community, attracting more than 7,000 participants over the weekend-long event. Bitcoin Association also partners with CSDN to create a "Bitcoin SV Developer Zone", a dedicated open learning platform on the CSDN website to learn about working on the Bitcoin SV blockchain.

Speaking on today's announcement, Bitcoin Association Founding President Jimmy Nguyen said:

"Throughout 2020, Bitcoin Association has made a continued commitment to building and supporting the growing Bitcoin SV community in China. Following on from the success of our first Chinese-language Bitcoin SV DevCon last month, we're excited to turn around so quickly with another high-quality event and provide further opportunities for the Chinese development community to learn, collaborate and innovate with blockchain technology."

Also commenting, DotWallet Founder and CEO Lin Zheming said:

"The more that I speak with bold entrepreneurs, the more I understand that there is still some way to go in realising our vision for blockchain technology and solutions. With DotCamp for BSV, we hope to ignite the next wave of blockchain innovation with Bitcoin SV by bringing together talented developers and visionary leaders."

About Bitcoin Association

Bitcoin Association is the Switzerland-based global industry organization that works to advance business on the Bitcoin SV blockchain. It brings together essential components of the Bitcoin SV ecosystem - enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others - working alongside them, as well as in a representative capacity, to drive further use of the Bitcoin SV blockchain and uptake of the BSV digital currency.

The Association works to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while facilitating innovation using all aspects of Bitcoin technology. More than a digital currency and blockchain, Bitcoin is also a network protocol; just like Internet protocol, it is the foundational rule set for an entire data network. The Association supports use of the original Bitcoin protocol to operate the world's single blockchain on Bitcoin SV.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1218683/Bitcoin_Association_Logo.jpg