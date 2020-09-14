Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") announced that it has earned the distinction of being named one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Insurance, which recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work and help their companies grow.

Best Places to Work in Insurance is an annual sponsored content feature presented by the Custom Publishing unit of Business Insurance and Best Companies Group that lists the agents, brokers, insurance companies and other providers with the highest levels of employee engagement and satisfaction.

"At Everest, our people are at the forefront of everything we do. Attracting and maintaining a diverse, talented workforce, and investing in the next generation of leaders that can carry on the Everest culture, is critical to our ongoing success," said Juan C. Andrade, President and CEO of Everest Re Group, Ltd. "This recognition highlights the engagement and enthusiasm our colleagues have toward our organization. We strive to promote a culture that prioritizes the respect of our employees, our broker partners and our clients."

The full rankings and profiles of the winning companies, including Everest Re Group, Ltd., will be unveiled in a supplement to the October issue of Business Insurance and online at BusinessInsurance.com.

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (NYSE:RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com. All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.

About Business Insurance

Business Insurance is the authoritative news and information source for executives concerned about risk and the impact on their business. With information for risk managers, insurers, brokers and other providers of insurance products and services, Business Insurance delivers in-depth analysis on new and emerging risks, case studies of successful programs, market intelligence on trends, and guidance on how to capitalize on opportunities and overcome challenges.

In addition to a monthly print magazine, Business Insurance provides essential news via its website, BusinessInsurance.com; daily and weekly e-newsletters; and breaking news via email news alerts. To subscribe, please contact Business Insurance at info@businessinsurance.com.

About Best Companies Group

Best Companies Group works with partners to establish "Best Places to Work," "Best Companies," and "Best Employers" programs on a national, state-wide and regional basis. Through its thorough workplace assessment using employer questionnaires and employee satisfaction surveys, Best Companies Group identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence.

