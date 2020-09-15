EXCHANGE NOTICE 2020-09-14 STRUCTURED BONDS (Record Id 147907) STRUCTURED BONDS LISTING ON 2020-09-15 1 structured bonds issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) will be listed on STO Structured Products as of 2020-09-15. Please find structured bond identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=790837