ClickStream Corporation: Actor Pooch Hall Joins Clickstream to Executive Produce, Develop and Host a Multi-Genre, Trivia-Program on the Soon to Be Launched WinQuik Gaming Platform

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / ClickStream Corp (OTC PINK:CLIS) announced today that actor Pooch Hall has signed on to star in and executive produce a multiple-episode, trivia-format show on the soon to be launched mobile and digital gaming platform WinQuik.

Courtesy: Steven Gerlich Photography

Pooch Hall is an American actor, boxer and hip hop artist known for his roles on Golden Globe and Emmy award winning television series such as Ray Donovan, Suits, Warehouse 13, Royal Pains, The Game as well as the film Jumping The Broom.

Amber Theoharis, Vice President of Original Programming at ClickStream's WinQuik gaming platform states, "Pooch Hall takes our entire WinQuik production to the next level. Users already know him as one of the most talented actors in Hollywood, but this is an opportunity for Pooch to show his range as a writer and executive producer. We are excited to begin collaborating with such a fun and versatile talent."

Hall states, "Ayoo, I am super excited to work with ClickStream. What we are developing is going to be DOPE! We are working on an incredible trivia show in this digital medium. I feel my experience in films and tv will set up the content, but our users will be the stars".

Pooch Hall is represented by The Rosenzweig Group.

ClickStream is actively identifying TV and entertainment personalities for programs as the company scales to deliver programming for WinQuik, the world's first synchronized mobile and digital network. The free-to-play platform will feature gaming shows and content designed for users seeking the thrill of live competition and the opportunity to win real cash and prizes.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company's initial offering WinQuik, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is currently in production with shows featuring celebrity hosts such as: NFL quarterback and former NASA intern Joshua Dobbs, New York City restauranteur and celebrity chef Jordan Andino, NFL Network's Brian Baldinger, U.S. Army Green Beret and survival expert Mykel Hawke, former ESPN host Howie "The Sultan of Sports Trivia" Schwab and Emmy-Award winning journalist, documentary filmmaker and ClickStream's Vice President of Original Programming Amber Theoharis. Show subject matter includes sports, survival, Hollywood, travel, the Bible, space, food and much more. Game types are set up dynamically with daily live gameshows and non-live gameshows available to play multiple times daily. As a free-mium platform, ClickStream intends to monetize the platform with corporate sponsors and advertisers. For more information please visit: web:www.clickstream.technologyor www.winquik.com| twitter:www.twitter.com/winquikapporwww.twitter.com/ClickstreamC| Instagram:www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/.

