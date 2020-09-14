Kenergy Scientific Inc.: Kenergy Scientific, Inc. Announces New Added Location and Telemedicine to Their Florida-Based Men's Healthcare and Anti-Aging Company

BAY HARBOR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / Kenergy Scientific, Inc. (OTC PINK:KNSC) is pleased to announce MedSmart Group, Inc's, (MSGI) subsidiary MedSmart Men's Wellness and Antiaging centers is focused on Men's health, and well-being. MedSmart is Well Established in the operations of Clinics from Start up to market dominance. The company has added a new location in Aventura Florida for a brand new 2,000sq ft. state of the art facility. The Center is located a few minutes away from some of the most high-end neighborhoods in South Florida. Coral Gables, Sunny Isles, Golden Beach, Hallandale, to name a few. We are estimating the grand opening by November 2020.

MSGI is progressing extremely well on the integration of Telemedicine and being HIPPA compliant. MedSmart has already contracted for the development of our online presence with some of the top firms in the field, in social marketing, SEO, Google adds, key words, Instagram, and Face book adds.

"In cooperation with our own Compound Pharmacy and our marketing department, we will facilitate direct delivery and prescribing of the necessary medication to our patients. This will intern add to the revenue stream from the Medical Centers" said Calvin Lewis President.

While MedSmart, is continuing to lay the groundwork for expansion in other areas and creating the most exclusive patient Doctor encounter available online today. This will be one of the most impressive sites developed today for Physicians offices, bringing the latest in technology for anti-aging and men's health direct to the patient.

About MedSmart Group, Inc.

MedSmart Group Inc. is a professional network of Medical Centers specializing in "Anti-Aging Treatments" that improve the overall health and quality-of-life of male patients in a comfortable, casual and discreet setting. All of our procedures are administered by licensed physicians and other medical professionals that specialize in the latest treatment options available for the unique needs of men, through our centers along with the availability of face to face visits through Telemedicine, and overnight delivery of Meds.

Our unique Non-invasive treatment plans include: Testosterone Replacement, Erectile Dysfunction (ED), Hypothyroidism, Allergies, High Cholesterol, Hypertension, Diabetes, Physicals Lab on Site - Immediate Results, Hair Loss, Vein Treatment, Cryogen Therapy, Weight loss and Laser Hair Removal. Presently the marketplace for anti-aging products and services is valued at $250 billion, and with an annual growth rate of 9.5%, it is projected to reach $331 billion by 2025. To capture a share of the "Anti-Aging Market", Med Smart Group, Inc. intends to open and operate a nationwide chain of Men's Health and Wellness Centers, along with Telemedicine

