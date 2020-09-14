OTRO Studios Renamed Element Studios UK Upon Closing

Element Global, Inc. (OTC: ELGL)("Element Global"), a diversified holding Company, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Element Media Group, Inc., acquired OTRO Studios, a premium production studio that creates content in partnership with talent from the world of sport and beyond, effective September 9, 2020. The renaming of OTRO Studios to Element Studios UK occurred at the close of this transaction.

John LaViolette, Co-CEO of Element Global said, "Element Studios UK has a unique opportunity to become the go-to studio for sports entertainment programming for both talent and buyers. In addition, we see meaningful synergies and opportunities to accelerate the company's growth. We are also very excited to be able to work with and support newly appointed CEO Claire McArdle and their top-tier, multi award-winning management team. We look forward to being able to tap into their wealth of international programming, content and production experience."

"We are thrilled to be a part of the Element Media Group team," said Claire McArdle, Element Studios UK's Chief Executive Officer. "We believe that this is a great outcome and will position us for significant future growth. The Element team really understands our vision for the future and will help us bring sports programming alive through the lens of entertainment."

About Element Global, Inc.

Element Global, Inc (OTC: ELGL), a diversified holding Company with global business interests centered on media and production, distribution and streaming in original and licensed film and tv content globally. With acquisition targets and developing sports franchise, sports distribution, emerging technology, renewable energy, and mining and processing of electric base metals, the Company brings together these enterprises to capitalize on both domestic and international opportunities. As new energy and smart digital technologies converge globally, supporting emissions reductions through the electrification of power, transport, industry and buildings, ELGL's visions itself to capitalize on the increases in demand in these industries, www.elementglobal.com.

About Element Studios UK

Element Studios UK is a premium production studio that creates content in partnership with talent from the world of sport and beyond. The multi-award-winning team behind Element Studios UK brings decades of experience in sports, entertainment, music, comedy, and factual across premium long form, short and mid form, social platforms, as well as live and experiential events. The company has unprecedented access to top talent and industry contacts, coupled with a strong track record of delivering internationally.

Safe Harbor Statement

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, certain forward information contained in this release contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties, including but not limited to, those relating to development and expansion activities, domestic and global conditions, and market competitions.

