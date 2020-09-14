DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Sep-2020 / 13:07 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 11/09/2020) of GBP143.08m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 11/09/2020) of GBP143.08m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 11/09/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including 1,897.49p 7,540,321 unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding 1897.49p current period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 1835.00p Discount to NAV (3.29)% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2019 to 11/09/2020 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 16.15 2 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc 13.36 Ordinary 25p 3 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 11.29 4 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc 9.67 Ordinary 26.9231p 5 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 8.50 6 Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p 7.12 7 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 6.84 8 Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 6.80 10p 9 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 2.89 10 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p 2.28 11 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 2.27 12 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 1.85 13 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc 1.70 Ordinary 25p 14 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 1.53 15 Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p 1.45 16 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.01 17 National Grid Plc Ordinary 0.89 11.395p 18 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p 0.81 19 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p 0.77 20 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.70 21 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers 0.58 Ltd 22 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.54 23 Santander UK 10.375% Non 0.47 Cumulative Preferred 24 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.36 25 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p 0.09 26 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.07 27 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.00 28 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p 0.00 ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 84082 EQS News ID: 1131141 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2020 08:07 ET (12:07 GMT)