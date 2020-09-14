JUICE Welcomes Industry Veteran Julian Hahm as Group Director of Client Growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / JUICE is proud to announce and welcome Julian Hahm to its team as the Group Director of Client Growth. Julian will be responsible for helping JUICE continue to scale the success it sees for clients at a faster rate and ensure many of the agency's clients continue to receive a high-level of attention and service.

Prior to his upcoming role at JUICE, Julian spent over a decade overseeing agency operations and media planning.

JUICE is a privately owned industry-leading digital marketing agency that provides its base of clients high-performance white-glove marketing campaigns and services, including paid social, PPC, SEO, influencer marketing, and content strategy.

JUICE Founders Troy Osinoff and Michael Lisovetsky commented:

"We don't operate like a typical agency because we're not from the agency world, we're entrepreneurs growing brands the way we would grow our own," says Troy JUICE co-Founder. "Julian is bringing a ton of battle-tested agency expertise that will help us bring on more clients while prioritizing our unique take on client growth."

"Putting your clients first is more than just a catchy expression, you have to invest the time and resources to make sure they're taken care of," says JUICE co-founder Michael Lisovetsky. "We're incredibly excited to have Julian on the team to help us build the processes that guarantee a high bar for working with us."

About JUICE

JUICE is an NYC-based full-service digital marketing with a track record for high-performance. The agency was recently ranked as the number one digital marketing agency by DesignRush, is a Google Partner, premier Facebook Partner, and a Member of the Ad Age Collective.

Since its launch in 2017, JUICE has worked with world-renowned brands such as Buzzfeed, Kenneth Cole, Paris Hilton, Illesteva and rapidly growing startups such as Camp, GRIT Boxing, Moon Pod, and Bond Vet.

