Alliance will highlight today's essential capabilities for proactive, profitable planning at Digital Connected Planning Xperience on September 15

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN), provider of a cloud-native platform for orchestrating business performance, today signaled the continued momentum of its Deloitte alliance as part of PartnerConnect, Anaplan's robust global partner program. Since the start of their alliance in 2014, Anaplan and Deloitte have helped joint customers in more than 25 countries accelerate digital transformation.

With more than 300 implementations at leading global enterprises across industries-including life sciences, telco, financial services, media, consumer packaged goods, retail and technology-Anaplan and Deloitte are accelerating delivery of new predictive solutions to help customers develop more agile forecasts that drive nimbler business operations.

"As a globally strategic alliance to Deloitte, we are thrilled with the customer impact and momentum Anaplan is gaining in the marketplace. Our joint efforts with Anaplan are delivering nimble, continuous forecasts and insight driven outcomes that give customers the competitive edge necessary in today's increasingly dynamic environment," said Dave Couture, Managing Principal, Technology Strategy and Partnerships, Deloitte.

Anaplan and Deloitte's intelligence-driven solutions are designed to help customers balance disruption and recovery; predict and protect revenue; optimize workforce and sales plans; and reduce risk. Powered by the Anaplan platform, these solutions bring added intelligence and automation to the planning process to help operational leaders efficiently and strategically align plans with financial priorities. Now available to joint customers on the Anaplan platform, these Deloitte solutions include:

Deloitte PrecisionView - leverages data aggregation technologies with predictive analytics and AI/ML capabilities to model forward-looking scenarios, drivers, and forecasts systematically and accurately.

- leverages data aggregation technologies with predictive analytics and AI/ML capabilities to model forward-looking scenarios, drivers, and forecasts systematically and accurately. Deloitte DigitalMix a set of end-to-end integrations designed to pass data between best-in-class cloud-based sales planning, pay and execution platforms to help transform the ways organizations plan and execute their sales strategy

Deloitte Trend EX - leverages global economic data, predictive leading indicators, and AI/ML capabilities to track and analyze economic, consumer and COVID-19 trends; run scenarios and forecasts; and analyze impact on business performance.

- leverages global economic data, predictive leading indicators, and AI/ML capabilities to track and analyze economic, consumer and COVID-19 trends; run scenarios and forecasts; and analyze impact on business performance. Deloitte StrategyAccelerator leverages direct data feed integration to support client and Deloitte teams through strategic initiative definition, detailed planning, financial modeling, day-to-day execution, and performance tracking.

Deloitte Enterprise Business Planning (EBP) incorporates NextGen supply chain planning capabilities to enable companies to simultaneously plan, monitor and react resulting in faster and more effective decision making.

"We are proud of the tremendous growth of our global strategic alliance with Deloitte," said Frank Calderoni, Chairman and CEO, Anaplan. "As business leaders work to navigate continued volatility and disruption, we believe our momentum underscores the value and innovation we deliver to our joint customers to help them optimize performance and turn change into advantage."

As Anaplan's 2020 Global Partner of the Year and an Anaplan customer, Deloitte internally leverages the connected planning platform for continuous forecasting and agile scenario modeling across several of its leading member firms, with use cases across financial planning and analysis, sales capacity planning and sales performance management as well as workforce planning.

To learn more about the value Anaplan and Deloitte are delivering to business leaders, join Deloitte for a keynote session with joint customers at Anaplan's Digital Connected Planning Xperience on September 15.

For more information about Anaplan's Deloitte alliance, click here. To learn more about Anaplan PartnerConnect, click here.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) is a cloud-native enterprise SaaS company helping global enterprises orchestrate business performance. Leaders across industries rely on our platform-powered by our proprietary Hyperblock technology-to connect teams, systems, and insights from across their organizations to continuously adapt to change, transform how they operate, and reinvent value creation. Based in San Francisco, Anaplan has over 20 offices globally, 175 partners and approximately 1,500 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit anaplan.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500 and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Now celebrating 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 312,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

