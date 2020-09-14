Global Managed Services Market Projected to Grow with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2020 to 2027 - Exclusive Report [293 pages] by Research Dive

- Growing adoption of cloud-based managed services due to their easy maintenance and smooth functioning is fueling the managed services market growth. The North American region is likely to unlock lucrative opportunities during the estimated period.

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Managed Services Market, by Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprise and Large), Deployment type (Cloud and On-premise), Service Type (Security Services, Network Services, Data Center and IT infra Services, Communication and Collaboration Services, Mobility Services, Information Services), Industry Vertical (Telecom, IT, BFSI, Consumer Goods and Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027".

The Global Managed Services Market is anticipated to reach up to USD 4,10,707.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2020 to 2027. As per the report, the North America market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 10.2% during the estimated period, due to rising implementation of cloud-based managed services in many organizations in the region.

Key Segment Findings of the Market:

The market is segmented on the basis of organization size, deployment type, service type, industry vertical, and region.

Among organization size segment, the large enterprises segment is estimated to seize largest share of the market during the anticipated period mainly due to widespread use of managed services in huge organizations for efficient management of data.

Among deployment type segment, the cloud segment is expected to observe tremendous growth with a CAGR of 12.5% during the estimated period. This is mainly attributed to the cost-effectiveness and easy maintenance of cloud services.

Among service type, the data center and IT infra services segment is accounted for the highest market value and is expected to at a CAGR of 11.6% throughout the projected timeframe. This growth is mostly due to easy access to vital data or services stored on cloud.

Based on region, the North America market is expected to dominate the global market during estimated period; mainly owing to the growing adoption of cloud-based managed services by major companies in the region.

Market Dynamics

Growing adoption of cloud-based managed services owing to their stress-free maintenance and smooth functioning is fueling the global managed services market growth. However, absence of skilled managed service providers is expected to hinder the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market Growth:

The sudden rise of COVID-19 pandemic has imposed an optimistic impact on the global managed services sector as numerous companies are adopting work-from-home model during the pandemic. By accepting cloud managed services, companies can remotely monitor the work flow and processes. Moreover, several managed services providers are taking initiatives to deliver their services during the COVID-19 pandemic. - Download COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report

Top 10 Key Players of the Managed Services Industry:

The major players of the global managed services industry are

HCL Technologies IBM Corporation TCS Atos AT&T Fujitsu Ericsson Cisco Systems Accenture Dimension Data

Numerous business strategies including acquisitions, mergers, R&D activities, new product launches, etc. are implemented by these players to gain a strong foothold in the global industry.

