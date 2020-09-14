The global microdialysis market is expected to grow by USD 0.86 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 3%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Microdialysis Market Analysis Report by Application (Research and Clinical), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the expanding applications of microdialysis. In addition, the increasing adoption of microdialysis in human clinical trials is anticipated to boost the growth of the microdialysis market.

Microdialysis was primarily used to monitor the concentration of endogenous biomolecules in the brain. However, the technique is currently being used to monitor the concentration of both endogenous and exogenous biomolecules in a variety of tissue types such as the skin, adipose tissues, lungs, eyes, reproductive organs, blood, muscles, and liver. In addition, microbiology is gaining prominence in pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic studies both in humans and animals. Moreover, the technique is also used in other applications such as soil research and environmental sciences. The increasing use of microdialysis in many such applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Microdialysis Companies:

Amuza Inc.

Amuza Inc. operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers a wide range of microdialysis probes, fraction collectors, pumps, rotating cage stages, large molecule microdialysis, AtmosLM, tubing, and instruments.

Bioanalytical Systems Inc.

Bioanalytical Systems Inc. operates its business through segments such as Contract Research Services and Research Products. The company offers a wide range of microdialysis probes, pumps, rotating cage stages, guiding cannulas, extended stylets, caging, and microdialysis systems.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. offers the MetaQuant CNS probe. It is ideal for PK/PD CNS studies sampling the brain of rodents. This probe can be assembled with Polyacrylonitrile or Regenerated Cellulose membrane and is non-metal.

Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. offers a broad range of microdialysis probes, pumps, fraction collectors, and associated accessory products to assemble complete systems for research applications.

Instech Laboratories Inc.

Instech Laboratories Inc. operates its business through a unified segment. The company provides liquid swivels, head block tethers, counter-balanced lever arms, and syringe pumps for microdialysis on freely-moving rodents.

Microdialysis Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Research

Clinical

Microdialysis Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

