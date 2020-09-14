15 year old Canada Teenager "Lostsofficial" collaborates with American boy to create a new Hollywood Single in Milton, Ontario

Aarav Raj, also known as Lostsofficial is just 15 years old and wants to be a musician

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The technology and pandemic have brought new heights for the teen duo, Lost and Ykckari. Aarav Raj who proudly called Milton, Ontario, Canada as his hometown, and Zakari Steadman from Denmark, South Carolina, United States. Both the boys share the same passion, music. Thanks to online interaction and a long summer holiday and school closures, these two boys discussed creating new songs on the internet. Lost and Ykckari both wrote lyrics and created a song, all from the comforts of their rooms. Soon, the song felt like reality, a catchy song and melodic song was produced. The song was distributed to all streaming on September 3rd, 2020 to the public on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, TikTok and Instagram.

the pressure was real, this is the first official release that was on the pipeline, both the boys worked very hard. "Aarav planned and dreamed of having his studio at home", said Vandana, his mom. A list of essentials was created, and the cosy basement room was turned into a private Music Studio. A lyrics video will be released on Aarav's official YouTube channel, "LostsOfficial".

At a tender age of 2, Aarav's father was taking him to see movies every weekend. He would jokingly say, "I'm taking him to school, and this is what I would want him to pursue as a full-time career and I would laugh", added Vandana. Aarav has been an ardent performer since the age of 4, he bagged second prize in a weeklong Kids Fashion Show. He has worked in several commercials, modelling assignments and corporate videos in Dubai and Canada, said Raj Bhatt, his dad.

Call it a destiny or something else, Aarav's school in Milton and Dubai specialized in Performing Arts. He has been an active member of Performing Arts at school and participated in the World Dance Championship with his crew in Glasgow, Scotland. Aarav is an ace drama student and wishes to pursue his career in Performing Arts. He is going to be attending school at Craig Kielburger Secondary School in September. In his free time, Aarav loves to create music, songs, and lyrics as a freelancer for people around the world. We hope Aarav will achieve his goals and fulfil his dreams in future, added his parents.

