XCMG's Product Evaluation Team Completes First Round of Product Review

XUZHOU, China, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading construction machinery manufacturer XCMG (SHE: 000425) has introduced a product evaluation team comprising 50 product evaluators to enhance products with customers' feedback. This team has recently completed the first-round review of XCMG's latest hoisting machinery in several locations across China.

The product evaluators possess extensive expertise in operating various construction machineries. With over 10 years of experience on average, they can offer their unique insights to enhance the products and services based on customers' needs as well as offering professional advice for future buyers.

In August, 10 product evaluators with expertise in operating equipment for special and dangerous operations gathered in Fuzhou, Fujian Province to test XCMG's new crane models QY25K5C_I and QY40KC_I. The new designs now feature longer booms and optimized structure that significantly improved safety, stability, reliability and overall performance. The review took place amid strong wind and the officers praised the boom stability.

"We hope our loyal customers can provide us with targeted and direct feedback. We seek to work with our partners who are constantly using our products and enhance the products from their perspective." commented Sun Jianzhong, vice president of XCMG and General Manager of XCMG Hoisting Machinery Business Division.

In 2020, XCMG is actively considering users' feedback and becoming more customer-oriented when upgrading the classic hoisting machinery models, in line with exploring a more demand-driven business model as customers are becoming more professional.

Wang Min, chairman and CEO of XCMG, recently remarked at the 2020 China Chief Quality Official Conference on XCMG's practice and results in terms of overall quality management, that "building leadership, quality culture, advanced quality management systems and continuous technology innovation are the pillars of our quality strategy."

About XCMG

XCMG is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturing company with a history of 77 years. It currently ranks fourth in the world's construction machinery industry. The company exports to more than 187 countries and regions around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.xcmg.com, or XCMG pages on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1273397/XCMG_Product_Review_Machinery.jpg