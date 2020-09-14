Youtech Recognized as Inc. 5000 Company for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Youtech Appears on the Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 151% Percent

NAPERVILLE, IL and SCOTTSDALE AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / Youtech, a full-service in-house digital marketing agency, is pleased to announce that Inc. Magazine has included Youtech on its annual Inc. 5000 list, one of the most prestigious rankings of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Only a small percentage of the nation's companies have demonstrated such consistent growth, and with three-year revenue growth of 151%, Youtech ranks number 2,683.

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the most dynamic American economy - its independent small businesses. Many well-known companies, such as Intuit, Dell, Microsoft, Patagonia, LinkedIn, and other famous names, gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"The Youtech team is honored to make it on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive time," commented Youtech Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Wilbur You. "This announcement comes on the heels of Youtech's continued 50% year-over-year growth. Our passion for helping small and large businesses succeed has only grown since the company's inception. This year's ranking fuels our motivation to support more clients with our services that deliver real results. Our team at Youtech is creative, inspirational, and hard-working which attributes to our success at Youtech."

Youtech was recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the marketing and advertising industry. Companies on Inc. 5000 in 2020 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2016 to 2019. Companies able to qualify must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. The minimum income required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Youtech

Youtech & Associates Inc. ("Youtech) is a full-service in-house digital marketing agency with humble roots that has grown into a powerhouse of growth since 2012. To stay ahead, you have to be ahead. Youtech combines the best in digital and traditional marketing to deliver results you can see. We are movers and shakers who are never stagnant, constantly improving our business model to find more ways to change the game. By staying on top of our industry, our clients can stay on top of theirs. Catch us if you can.

