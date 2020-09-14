VanEck Vectors UCITS ETF - VanEck Investment Manager Change

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

VanEck Vectors UCITS ETFs plc (the "Company")

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF,

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners UCITS ETF,

VanEck Vectors Morningstar US Wide Moat UCITS ETF

(each a "Fund" and together the "Funds")

re: change of investment manager of the funds

14 september 2020

The Directors of the Company wish to announce that VanEck Asset Management B.V., a VanEck group company, which has its registered office at Barbara Strozzilaan 310, 1083 HN Amsterdam, the Netherlands, is appointed by VanEck Investments Limited, the manager of the Company, as the new investment manager of the Funds in place of the current investment manager of the Funds, Van Eck Associates Corporation. This change is effective as of 9 October 2020.

VanEck Asset Management B.V. is an experienced investment manager of ETFs, established under Dutch law, regulated by The Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) and supervised by the Dutch Central Bank (DNB). Formed in 2008, VanEck Asset Management B.V. began trading in 2009 with the listing of 5 ETFs on Euronext Amsterdam. The number of ETFs managed by VanEck Asset Management B.V. has since increased to 14 with the value of assets under management as of 4 September 2020 at EUR 1,072,600,000. VanEck Asset Management B.V. is approved by the Central Bank of Ireland to act as an investment manager to Irish domiciled funds. It was acquired by the VanEck group in June 2018.

There will be no change in the investment objective, policies, restrictions or other features of the Funds as a result of this appointment.

