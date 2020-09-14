Anzeige
Montag, 14.09.2020
PR Newswire
14.09.2020 | 16:28
Panther Securities Plc - Director/PDMR and PCA Shareholdings

Panther Securities Plc - Director/PDMR and PCA Shareholdings

PR Newswire

London, September 14

14 September 2020

Panther Securities PLC

(the "Company")

Director/PDMR and PCA Shareholdings

Panther Securities PLC announces that the Company's Chairman, Andrew Perloff, has gifted a total of 200,000 ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to various of his family members.

Following these transfers of Ordinary Shares, Andrew Perloff's beneficial holding is 4,015,860 Ordinary Shares in the Company, which is equivalent to 22.71% of the voting rights in the Company. In addition, Andrew Perloff and his family trusts have beneficial interests in Ordinary Shares owned by Portnard Limited, a company under their control, amounting to 8,405,175 Ordinary Shares, which is equivalent to 47.53% of the voting rights in the Company.

Simon Peters, the Company's Finance Director, and his children have received a total of 40,000 Ordinary Shares. Simon Peters's beneficial holding is now 227,929 Ordinary Shares in the Company, which is equivalent to 1.29% of the voting rights in the Company.

The children of John Perloff, an Executive Director of the Company, have received a total of 30,000 Ordinary Shares. John Perloff's beneficial holding is now 137,500 ordinary shares in the Company, which is equivalent to 0.78% of the voting rights in the Company.

These transactions were instructed on 10 August 2020 and were completed on 3 September 2020.

The notification below, made in relation to the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameAndrew Perloff
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
PDMR (Chairman)
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Panther Securities PLC
b)LEI
2138007J2Y5R916YE715
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each


GB0005132070
b)Nature of the transactionGifting of ordinary shares for nil consideration
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
N/A200,000
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price


200,000


N/A
e)Date of the transaction10 August 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameSimon Peters
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
PDMR (Finance Director)
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Panther Securities PLC
b)LEI
2138007J2Y5R916YE715
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each


GB0005132070
b)Nature of the transactionReceipt of ordinary shares for nil consideration
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
N/A20,000
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price


20,000

N/A
e)Date of the transaction10 August 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameD Peters
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
PCA of Simon Peters (Finance Director)
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Panther Securities PLC
b)LEI
2138007J2Y5R916YE715
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each


GB0005132070
b)Nature of the transactionReceipt of ordinary shares for nil consideration
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
N/A10,000
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price


10,000

N/A
e)Date of the transaction10 August 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJ Peters
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
PCA of Simon Peters (Finance Director)
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Panther Securities PLC
b)LEI
2138007J2Y5R916YE715
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each


GB0005132070
b)Nature of the transactionReceipt of ordinary shares for nil consideration
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
N/A10,000
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

10,000

N/A
e)Date of the transaction10 August 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJ Perloff
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
PCA of John Perloff (Executive Director)
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Panther Securities PLC
b)LEI
2138007J2Y5R916YE715
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each


GB0005132070
b)Nature of the transactionReceipt of ordinary shares for nil consideration
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
N/A20,000
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

20,000

N/A
e)Date of the transaction10 August 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameDJ Perloff
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
PCA of John Perloff (Executive Director)
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Panther Securities PLC
b)LEI
2138007J2Y5R916YE715
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each


GB0005132070
b)Nature of the transactionReceipt of ordinary shares for nil consideration
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
N/A10,000
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

10,000

N/A
e)Date of the transaction10 August 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside of a trading venue

For further information:

Panther Securities plc:Tel: 01707 667 300
Andrew Perloff/ Simon Peters
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)Tel: 020 3328 5656
David Worlidge/ Alex Brearley
© 2020 PR Newswire
