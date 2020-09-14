Panther Securities Plc - Director/PDMR and PCA Shareholdings

14 September 2020

Panther Securities PLC

(the "Company")

Director/PDMR and PCA Shareholdings

Panther Securities PLC announces that the Company's Chairman, Andrew Perloff, has gifted a total of 200,000 ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to various of his family members.

Following these transfers of Ordinary Shares, Andrew Perloff's beneficial holding is 4,015,860 Ordinary Shares in the Company, which is equivalent to 22.71% of the voting rights in the Company. In addition, Andrew Perloff and his family trusts have beneficial interests in Ordinary Shares owned by Portnard Limited, a company under their control, amounting to 8,405,175 Ordinary Shares, which is equivalent to 47.53% of the voting rights in the Company.

Simon Peters, the Company's Finance Director, and his children have received a total of 40,000 Ordinary Shares. Simon Peters's beneficial holding is now 227,929 Ordinary Shares in the Company, which is equivalent to 1.29% of the voting rights in the Company.

The children of John Perloff, an Executive Director of the Company, have received a total of 30,000 Ordinary Shares. John Perloff's beneficial holding is now 137,500 ordinary shares in the Company, which is equivalent to 0.78% of the voting rights in the Company.

These transactions were instructed on 10 August 2020 and were completed on 3 September 2020.

The notification below, made in relation to the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andrew Perloff 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

PDMR (Chairman) b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Panther Securities PLC b) LEI

2138007J2Y5R916YE715 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each





GB0005132070 b) Nature of the transaction Gifting of ordinary shares for nil consideration c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 200,000 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price





200,000





N/A e) Date of the transaction 10 August 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Simon Peters 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

PDMR (Finance Director) b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Panther Securities PLC b) LEI

2138007J2Y5R916YE715 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each





GB0005132070 b) Nature of the transaction Receipt of ordinary shares for nil consideration c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 20,000 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price





20,000



N/A e) Date of the transaction 10 August 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name D Peters 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

PCA of Simon Peters (Finance Director) b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Panther Securities PLC b) LEI

2138007J2Y5R916YE715 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each





GB0005132070 b) Nature of the transaction Receipt of ordinary shares for nil consideration c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 10,000 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume





- Price





10,000



N/A e) Date of the transaction 10 August 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name J Peters 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

PCA of Simon Peters (Finance Director) b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Panther Securities PLC b) LEI

2138007J2Y5R916YE715 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each





GB0005132070 b) Nature of the transaction Receipt of ordinary shares for nil consideration c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 10,000 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



10,000



N/A e) Date of the transaction 10 August 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name J Perloff 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

PCA of John Perloff (Executive Director) b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Panther Securities PLC b) LEI

2138007J2Y5R916YE715 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each





GB0005132070 b) Nature of the transaction Receipt of ordinary shares for nil consideration c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 20,000 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



20,000



N/A e) Date of the transaction 10 August 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name DJ Perloff 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

PCA of John Perloff (Executive Director) b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Panther Securities PLC b) LEI

2138007J2Y5R916YE715 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each





GB0005132070 b) Nature of the transaction Receipt of ordinary shares for nil consideration c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 10,000 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



10,000



N/A e) Date of the transaction 10 August 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

