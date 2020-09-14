DJ SWEF: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Director/PDMR Shareholding 14-Sep-2020 / 15:41 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated (a) Name Shelagh Mason 2. Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Director (b) Initial Initial Notification notification/ Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (b) LEI 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of Ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification GG00B79WC100 code (b) Nature of the Purchase transaction (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 84.807 pence 17,688 shares (d) Aggregated N/A information - Aggregated volume - Price (e) Date of the 14 September 2020 transaction (f) Place of the LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, MAIN MARKET transaction (XLON). ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 84105 EQS News ID: 1131285 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2020 10:41 ET (14:41 GMT)