Company sponsors two virtual events, offers latest insights in scalability and security for ever-growing live sports distribution

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced it sponsored two virtual events to take place on Thursday, September 17 that feature panel discussions aimed at offering valuable insights for expanding the reach of sports broadcasting as well as protecting the valuable content from piracy.

SportsPro Live Virtual Summit Panel

September 17, 2020, 1:30-2:20 p.m. British Summer Time (BST)

Making Innovation Happen: Delivering Change That Fans Want and Sports Media Needs Panelists will discuss the essential technology required to deliver OTT to scale and to expectations as well as how OTT is being used to serve up niche content, grow fanbases and extend marketing reach. The overall theme of the two-day event is, "Driving the New Era of Sports." Register here.

Speakers:

Lu Bolden, Chief Revenue Officer at Verimatrix

Russell Byrne, Head of Digital at English Football League (EFL)

Simon Miller, Global Director of Sports Specialization at Gracenote

Marion Ranchet, Director of European Content Distribution at Roku

Dataxis Virtual Panel (Spanish Language)

September 17, 2020, 1-2 p.m. Argentina Time (ART)

New Video Sports Piracy Threats in Latin America Panelists will discuss increasingly higher-quality pirated sports content and what are the failed and successful strategies to combat it. The panelists will also discuss how watermarking is changing the fight against piracy brining into question whether it's best to chase or block pirates. Register here.

Speakers:

Pedro Freire, Programming Head at TyC Sports

Gustavo Lerner, Regional Channel Manager at Verimatrix

Alejandro Mercado, CEO at PX Sports

Matias Rivera, CEO at Fanatiz

"Serving as some of the industry's most insightful events this month, these virtual panels are set to offer notable clues for both expanding and protecting your reach," Bolden said. "Today, it's vital to properly integrate your scalability and security strategies creating a path for growth that doesn't leave significant holes for pirates looking to cash-in on the ever-growing distribution of sports content."

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

About SportsPro Media

SportsPro is the world's leading international media company for the sports industry in print, digital and events. Founded in March 2008, SportsPro magazine is targeted specifically at the decision-makers, rights holders and senior executives who determine the future development of the world's major sporting competitions, events, properties and partnerships. The company hosts a series of popular events, including the SportsPro Media INSIDER Series, OTT Summit and SportsPro Live. To learn more, visit http://www.sportspromedia.com.

About Dataxis

Dataxis is a global firm specializing in the delivery of detailed market research, high quality events, and powerful media covering the TV and Telecom industries in more than 200 countries. Dataxis has offices in Europe, Latin America and Africa. Dataxis Intelligence launched its quarterly online service in 2003 and quickly became recognized as a leading source of information for operators, technology suppliers, content providers and governmental bodies around the globe. The online intelligence service and market reports provide key indicators, statistics, forecasts and analysis of all TV and Telecom operators worldwide. Please visit www.dataxis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200914005047/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Richard Vacher Detournière

General Manager Chief Financial Officer

+33 (0)4 42 905 905

finance@verimatrix.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Zintel

+1 281 444 1590

matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com