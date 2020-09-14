FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity Special Values PLC ("the Company") announces that on 14 September 2020 the Company bought into Treasury 95,000 of its own shares at a price of 177.51 pence per share.

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 290,029,480 shares of which 195,000 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 289,834,480.

The above figure (289,834,480) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347