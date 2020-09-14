ABEO: ABEO renews partnership with FIBA until 2024 and will supply the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 and the Paris 2024 Basketball Olympic Tournaments under its SCHELDE SPORTS brand

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) is renewing its trust in ABEO, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment, and today announces that ABEO's specialist team sports brand SCHELDE SPORTS has once again been chosen as official global supplier until 2024.

This agreement between SCHELDE SPORTS and FIBA covers the supply and installation of basketball backboards plus related services for all elite international competitions. Highlights of this new partnership will include the European Championships in the Czech Republic, Georgia, Italy and Germany from 1-18 September 2022, the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, which will be held in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines from 25 August to 10 September 2023, and the Paris 2024 Basketball Olympic Tournaments. .

Alongside these competitions, SCHELDE SPORTS and FIBA will also work together to offer innovative new products in both marketing and technology.

The global leader in the basketball backboards market for elite competition with sales operations in over 60 countries across five continents, specialist team sports brand SCHELDE SPORTS has developed its own products - which combine design, effectiveness and user friendliness - since 1892.

SCHELDE SPORTS: 26 years of collaboration with FIBA

The renewed partnership strengthens the long-standing relationship between ABEO and FIBA - SCHELDE SPORTS has been an official partner of the Federation since 1994.

Through the partnerships established during this time, Schelde Sports has supplied basketball backboards for the arenas that hosted the 2013 FIBA 3x3 World Tour, the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2014 and the FIBA Eurobasket 2015.

In 2019, SCHELDE SPORTS was the official equipment supplier for the FIBA Basketball World Cup in China, where the world's best players showcased their talent on the 48 Super SAM 325 PRO backboards supplied, installed and maintained by the brand for the 92 competition matches and training sessions held in 8 Chinese cities during this international event. More recently, SCHELDE SPORTS was equipment supplier for the FIBA 3x3 World Tour 2020, which ran from 29 August until 4 September.

FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis said: "FIBA ??places great importance on long-term partnerships and we are pleased to announce a new agreement with Schelde Sports, particularly following the successful collaboration at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019. Schelde Sports is recognised worldwide for its high standards of distribution and we are delighted to continue to offer our players this high-level equipment at the various flagship FIBA events as well as the Olympic Games."

ABEO Group CEO Olivier Estèves said: "This strong and long-standing relationship stems from the two entities' shared mission: to develop and promote basketball in order to further increase its popularity. We are extremely proud of being chosen again as FIBA equipment supplier and that our expertise continues to be recognised at major global events. This agreement enhances the Group's visibility worldwide and more specifically in Asia, where this great sport is going from strength to strength. Furthermore, as a French company we are also pleased to ensure ABEO's presence at the Paris 2024 Olympics Games."

Find out more at www.abeo-bourse.com

ABOUT ABEO ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure market. The Group posted turnover of € 235.7 million for the year ended 31 March 2020, 74% of which was generated outside France, and has 1,677 employees.

ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects to professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.

ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C.





