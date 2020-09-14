Stats Perform Adds Matchroom's Multi Sport and PDC TV Events to its Portfolio of Premium Betting Video Events in Long-Term Deal

Matchroom has today announced a five-year renewal with Stats Perform, a deal that will see the partnership with the SportsTech leader in data and AI technology pass twenty years.

The long-term, trusted partnership sees Stats Perform retain the worldwide exclusive live betting streaming rights for Matchroom Multi Sport and PDC TV events, including some of the biggest tournaments in sport from the PartyPoker Mosconi Cup, William Hill World Darts Championship, Champion of Champions Snooker, and more.

Under the multi-year agreement, Stats Perform will have the exclusive right to distribute live video streams of the competitions to licensed sportsbooks, creating exceptional betting experiences online, on mobile, and in retail betting venues.

Stats Perform recently worked with the PDC Darts Home Tour delivering coverage to some of the world's leading sportsbooks as Matchroom and the PDC lead the way in sports innovation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alex Rice, Stats Perform Chief Rights Officer, commented: "We are delighted to be able to continue our long-standing relationship with Matchroom. The multi-sport nature of the deal provides our clients with a broad range of content which appeals to a high number of betting fans. In Matchroom, we have found a great partner who shares our vision for providing access to premium betting content."

The Matchroom announcement follows the recent news that Stats Perform acquired the live streaming rights to the Belgium Jupiler Pro League. Both of these partnerships form part of Stats Perform's official betting live streaming portfolio which also includes the Brazilian Leagues, National Basketball League, Spanish La Liga soccer, Women's Tennis Association, French Ligue 1 soccer, Kontinental Hockey League and more.

Matchroom Chairman Barry Hearn added: "Stats Perform are one of our longest-serving partners and this new partnership underlines our commitment to leading the way in sports programming. I'm delighted to see it pass 20 years of working together."

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in SportsTech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience.? The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com

About Matchroom

MATCHROOM is a world leader in sports programming spanning over four decades spearheaded by some of the biggest events in sport from Boxing, the World Snooker Tour, Professional Darts Corporation, and more.

The company has the most diverse portfolio of events in sport as they lead the way in world sport with a drive for pursuit of excellence in both the quality of events and television production.

