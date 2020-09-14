Fight against the coronavirus: Moskitofree, a French company specializing in the protection of people, has developed the Aeriashield device to fight against the human coronavirus.

The coronavirus is transmitted mainly by postilions and droplets of water propelled by the infected person to his entourage. However, on July 6, 2020, a group of 239 international scientists called on health authorities around the world and in particular the World Health Organization (WHO) to recognize that the new coronavirus can spread in the air, well beyond two meters.

As specialists in the biological protection of people, by o?ering solutions that are always innovative, e?ective and harmless to health (without any use of chemicals), we have tested our Aeriashield device, with its antiviral and anti- bacterial properties, in collaboration with the Institut Pasteur de Lille, at the forefront of the fight against infectious diseases for over a century.

The service of Doctor Michèle Vialette, Head of Service of the Microbiological Safety Unit, responsible for the High Safety Laboratory at the Pasteur Institute in Lille, supervised the tests on the Aeriashield devices.

« The Aeriashield by Moskitofree device, tested by the Institut Pasteur De Lille, eliminates 99% of the human coronavirus HCoV-229E within 5 minutes in the air of a sealed enclosure (1.4 m3). The human coronavirus HCoV-229E is a di?erent coronavirus but from the same family as the causative agent of COVID-19, SARS-CoOV2. »

Aeriashield by Moskitofree is available in 2 models: individual (portable device) and collective (device to be placed on a table).

Aeriashield by Moskitofree provides an e?ective complementary response to fight against airborne contamination.

