My Proud Baby: Baby Company Launches Inclusive Blankets

My Proud Baby's New Swaddles Bring a Mix Culture and Community

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / My Proud Baby today is releasing both their Squad Goals and Finesse swaddle blankets sets. These 3-pack blankets are the first premium baby blankets to feature black characters and designs. Each blanket in the set features a different stylish, modern, afrocentric or cultural design to make proud babies stand out. Now parents of black of black children can shop a brand that truly represents their family.

"I started this company because I saw a lack of representation within the baby community. I wanted black children to begin experiencing positive images of themselves from a young age" says Angelou Masters, Owner at My Proud Baby. These new blankets aim to do just that and feature things like ballerinas and black superheroes.

Features and benefits of the swaddles include.

Introduces positive black representation

Promotes better sleep for newborn babies

Makes a great gift

The Finesse and Squad Goals 3-Pack Swaddles will be available starting September 14, at $32. For more information on the swaddles visit www.myproudbaby.com.

About My Proud Baby: My Proud Baby was started in 2019 and believes that it is important for babies to see themselves represented in the world around them. They celebrate the heritage and culture surrounding minority babies and bring to the forefront the things that make families unique. Their products are mostly baby blankets that feature their unique patterns and designs. Their online network also includes a parenting blog and facebook group where parents of black children can get relevant parenting information, share tips, and engage in progressive conversation.

CONTACT:

Angelou Masters

My Proud Baby

818-747-7589

info@myproudbaby.com

www.myproudbaby.com

SOURCE: My Proud Baby

