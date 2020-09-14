Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.: XFC Midwest Tryout One Hour Special Exceeds 2 Million Viewers on Social Media Platforms

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / Duke Mountain Resources Inc. (OTC PINK:DKMR) produced it's first live MMA event since 2017 as Xtreme Fighting Championships, the one hour event was streaming live on social media platforms worldwide and featured 38 professional MMA fighters competing in the Hexagon.

The event can be viewed on XFC's official Facebook in English, several other language translations including Portuguese can be found elsewhere online as several world champion MMA fighters streamed live from the event as well. All feeds combine for more than 2 Million viewers of the one hour streaming special. 420,000 fans from 37 countries currently follow XFC on Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1001894400256161&extid=6bZdWNlrm78WJBXn

https://www.facebook.com/OfficialXFC/

"I have assembled a very capable team, which includes the management team which historically produced XFC events for more than a decade. Together with new additions from the XFL & WWE, we really proved ourselves this weekend. I'm very confident going into XFC Week Atlanta that we will blow away expectations which are already riding high" says Steve Smith, Chairman & CEO of XFC.

"Our two hour primetime special on NBC will be the talk of the world on Veterans Day" said Smith.

XFC Week Atlanta begins November 8th through November 11th.

About XFC

Duke Mountain Resources Inc. (OTC:DKMR) became a primary investor in the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. As the lead investor of Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.("XFC"), DKMR became XFC and is a premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America. The Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) is the only publicly traded independent mixed martial arts (MMA) organization in the world. XFC is now partnered with NBC Sports in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events on television and stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS GROUP

NBC Sports Group serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. The sports media company consists of NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, NBCSN, Golf Channel, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBC Sports Regional Networks, NBC Sports Audio Network and NBC Sports Digital, which includes NBCSports.com, NBCOlympics.com, GolfChannel.com, the digital assets of the NBC Sports Regional Networks, Rotoworld, the NBC Sports Talk franchise, multiple apps, and two transactional sports businesses, GolfNow and SportsEngine, and a direct-to-consumer product NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Group possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NHL, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, French Open, and many more.

CONTACT:

Jim Barnes

www.XFCMMA.net

XFC Hotline:(850) 598-8828

Jim@xfcmm.net

SOURCE: Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606031/XFC-Midwest-Tryout-One-Hour-Special-Exceeds-2-Million-Viewers-on-Social-Media-Platforms