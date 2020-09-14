Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2020) -Caldas Gold Corp. (TSXV: CGC) (OTCQX: ALLXF) - Caldas Gold completes ~US $240 million of financing to fund its Marmato expansion.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/news-alert-caldas-gold-fully-funded-news-alert-60sec/

Caldas Gold Corp. (TSXV: CGC) (OTCQX: ALLXF)

Caldas Gold is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Sept 14th to 20th, 2020, throughout the day and evenings.

www.caldasgold.ca

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63762