Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2020) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (the "Company", "BioHarvest") announced today that it has closed the first tranche of its private placement financing (the "Private Placement Financing") disclosed in its news release dated September 8th, 2020. The first tranche consisted of 21,492,221 common shares at a price of $0.15 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,223,833.15, net proceeds of $3,107,984.20 after payment of finder's fees totalling $115,848.95.

The private placement is part of a total private placement of up to 25,428,055 common shares at a price of $0.15 per share. In connection to the first tranche closing, the Company also issued 680,545 finder's warrants. The finder's warrants are exercisable to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 1 year from the date of issuance.

The securities issued under the private placement will have a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The funds will be used to invest in the required Capital Equipment for BioHarvest's planned 20 Ton BioFarming manufacturing facility, and for general corporate purposes.



Based in Vancouver BC, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is the developer and exclusive owner of the proprietary and patent protected Biofarming technology. It is the first and only industrial large-scale plant cell growth technology capable of directly and constantly producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. The technology has been already validated by Vinia, the red grapes cells functional food/dietary supplement produced and sold by BioHarvest. By adapting this technology to the Cannabis plant, and building adequate cells production capacity, BioHarvest Sciences Inc.'s objective is to become the leading supplier of Cannabis for both the medicinal and recreational legal use. See the following hyperlink for a visual description of our Biofarming technology: BHSC's Biofarming Technology

