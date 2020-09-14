Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2020) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (the "Company", "BioHarvest") invites its Shareholders and the General Public to join a Live Zoom Video Conference ("Webinar") on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 at 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time. Ilan Sobel, CEO of BHSC, will host the event and provide an update on the significant progress the Company is making on executing on its previously announced Growth Strategy, shared publicly in early August. The CEO will be available for a question and answer session following the presentation. Furthermore, the Company is pleased to share that Key partner executives have been invited and will participate in the live video teleconference.

Click the following link to view the Zoom Conference Call information: BHSC: Zoom Video Conference

"On August 5th, 2020, we unveiled the Company's growth strategy and the route to market for both our Superfruit Nutraceutical and Cannabis verticals, showing the importance of deploying a combined B2B and B2C approach. Since last June, the Company raised an aggregate gross proceed of $4,348,712.40, amidst a challenging macro-economic environment, demonstrating that investors have realized that the combination of BHSC's unique patented BioFarming technology and management capabilities provide for a good investment opportunity. The majority of the proceeds will support our commitment to accelerate Vinia's marketing program and to invest in the required Capital Equipment for our new 20 Ton BioFarming manufacturing facility and for general corporate purposes. I have promised to BHSC's Shareholders that our team will work relentlessly to achieve our growth strategy. I am eager to have the opportunity to share the significant progress we are making to execute this growth strategy during our Zoom Conference Call, and demonstrate that we are getting much closer to leveraging our proprietary patented BioFarming Platform Technology to source Revenue growth from targeting the sizeable and growing Nutraceutical and Cannabis Markets." Commented Ilan Sobel.

The company's email database will receive an invitation to the conference call, and all interested investors are welcomed to contact info@bioharvest.com to receive an invitation link and reminders. The live call has a maximum 100 concurrent attendees.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Based in Vancouver BC, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is the developer and exclusive owner of the proprietary and patent protected Biofarming technology. It is the first and only industrial large-scale plant cell growth technology capable of directly and constantly producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. The technology has been already validated by Vinia, the red grapes cells functional food/dietary supplement produced and sold by BioHarvest. By adapting this technology to the Cannabis plant, and building adequate cells production capacity, BioHarvest Sciences Inc.'s objective is to become the leading supplier of Cannabis for both the medicinal and recreational legal use. See the following hyperlink for a visual description of our Biofarming technology: BHSC's Biofarming Technology

