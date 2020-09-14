Exclusive PR Solutions: AFWERX Announces Cognovi Labs Among Top Teams Selected to exhibit at EngageSpace (September 29-30) The Premier Event for the Space Industry

COLUMBUS, OH and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / AFWERX, the catalyst for fostering innovation within the U.S. Air Force, announced Cognovi Labs as one of the 178 top participating teams selected from The AFWERX Space Challenge initiative to exhibit at EngageSpace, a virtual two-day event on September 29-30.

The AFWERX Space Challenge initiative is made up of four challenges targeted at creating integrated space operations leveraging the best in technology while maintaining security, being resilient and increasing agility. Four challenges were run concurrently focused on separate topics - Persistent ISR, DoD Commercial Space Partnerships, Global Space Transport and Delivery, and Space Asset Resiliency.

Located in Columbus and Dayton, OH, and in New York City, Cognovi Labs is competing in the Persistent ISR Challenge alongside a diverse group of teams that represent entrepreneurial startups, small businesses, large enterprises, academic institutions and research labs.

"The solutions submitted for these space challenges represent the bleeding edge of space innovation," stated Brennan Townley, AFWERX Challenge Collaboration Lead. "We're excited to highlight these innovators and connect them with opportunities across the Space ecosystem."

The Persistent ISR Challenge strives to bring together the existing and future technology solutions to create a comprehensive Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) system that spans the globe.

"When you consider the instruments of national power and the domains of warfare, and focus on the phases of operations, you always find people making decisions," explains Zach Levy, Cognovi Labs' Managing Director of Federal. "These decisions manifest themselves in various operational environments and areas of interest. The DETER platform, powered by Cognovi Labs' EMOTION AI, is designed to deter the threats that are not aligned with national interests and provides Air Force ISR analysts a unique human-machine teaming platform for quick intervention to ensure force protection and mission success."

"What exemplifies Cognovi Labs' award-winning technology is the interoperability across multiple verticals, from corporate and investments to the Department of Defense," adds Beni Gradwohl, Ph.D., Co-Founder & CEO. "After all, measuring how people make decisions to better predict and shape the outcome is paramount in solving most large-scale problems."

The EngageSpace event will feature highly engaging opportunities to connect, educate and innovate with other like-minded attendees, industry leaders, individual innovators, academia, investors, as well as military and government leaders. The entire event is designed to transform and accelerate the industry, and enable government buyers to pursue the most promising innovative solutions to the most pressing and threatening Space scenarios.

ABOUT COGNOVI LABS

Cognovi Labs' EMOTION AI allows you to predict people's next actions earlier than has been possible before and provides you the tools to proactively shape the outcome. Its platform fuses machine learning with behavioral psychology to measure how people make decisions, at scale and in real-time and provides critical insights into corporate sales, economic activities, mental health issues, and emerging risks. Clients range from pharmaceutical companies and global corporations to investment management firms and government organizations.

Cognovi Labs' underlying technology was originally developed at the Kno.e.sis Center at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, a globally recognized research center in semantic processing and AI.

ABOUT AFWERX

Established in 2017, AFWERX is a product of the U.S. Air Force, directly envisioned by former Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson. Her vision of AFWERX - to solve some of the toughest challenges that the Air Force faces through innovation and collaboration amongst our nation's top subject matter experts. AFWERX serves as a catalyst to unleash new approaches for the warfighter through a growing ecosystem of innovators. AFWERX and the U.S. Air Force are committed to exploring viable solutions and partnerships to further strengthen the Air Force, which could lead to additional prototyping, R&D, and follow-on production contracts.

Fast Company named AFWERX Best Workplaces for Innovators on the 2020 List, honoring the top 100 businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. AFWERX, U.S. Air Force's innovation arm and catalyst for fostering innovation within the Air Force, came in at #16 ranking in the top 20 alongside brands such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon. Preview the live announcement with Stephanie Mehta, Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company, unveiled during the AFWERX Fusion 2020 Base of the Future Event & Showcase.

