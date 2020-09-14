ZavoMedia Group: Societe Real Estate is among 10 Top Businesses To Watch in 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / There are more businesses that started during a recession. These ten successful businesses are staying strong during the economic downturn. During the most unprecedented times in history, many companies are able to scale their businesses and are making an even better comeback. Entrepreneurs are on the rise starting new businesses in 2020. Staying relevant and most importantly these businesses are pivoting at a rapid pace leaving no room for hesitation. Let us get to know the ten top businesses of 2020 who have found the right formula and share their tips and tricks on a groundbreaking business and lifestyle podcast What Makes A Woman AKA WMW.



JJ Ramberg

JJ Ramberg is the co-founder of Goodpods -- the new podcast centric social app where you can follow friends and influencers to see what shows, and specific episodes, they are listening to. Influencers you can follow include Gwyneth Paltrow, Malcolm Gladwell, Dan Harris, Kim Kardashian, and many others! This is JJ's second company -- her first, Goodshop, is a socially conscious coupon site where money for each purchase goes back to the user or the cause of their choice. To date, they've donated more than $13 million. Before launching Goodpods, JJ was the anchor of the MSNBC program Your Business for more than a decade. She is also the author of two books: It's Your Business and the children's book The Startup Club. JJ has been honored for her work by organizations including the American Women's Business Associaton, Self Magazine, and the Association of Women Entrepreneurs and often speaks for organizations ranging from the Vanity Fair Founders Fair to the US Chamber of Commerce.

Ronn Torossian

Ronn Torossian is the founder and CEO of 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the United States. With over 20 years of experience crafting and executing powerful narratives, Torossian is one of America's most prolific and well-respected Public Relations professionals. With clients spanning corporate, technology, consumer and crisis, in addition to digital marketing and public affairs capabilities, 5WPR is regularly recognized as an industry leader and has been named "PR Agency of the Year" by the American Business Awards on multiple occasions. His strategic, resourceful approach has been recognized with numerous awards including being named the Stevie American Business Awards 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year, the American Business Awards PR Executive of the Year, twice over, an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year semi-finalist, Metropolitan Magazine's Most Influential New Yorker, and a 2020 Top Crisis Communications Professional by Business Insider. Torossian is known as one of the country's foremost experts on crisis communications, and is called on to counsel blue chip companies, top business executives and entrepreneurs both in the United States and worldwide. Torossian has lectured on crisis PR at Harvard Business School, appears regularly on CNN & CNBC, was named to PR Week's "40 under Forty" list, is a contributing columnist for Forbes and the New York Observer, and his book, "For Immediate Release: Shape Minds, Build Brands, and Deliver Results With Game-Changing Public Relations" is an industry best-seller.

Stephanie Cartin

Stephanie Cartin is the co-founder and co-CEO of Socialfly, a social media agency that helps companies achieve smart, creative and effective digital marketing. Stephanie Cartin walked away from her corporate gig to launch Socialfly, a leading social-first digital and influencer agency based in New York City. Within seven years, Socialfly has blossomed to over 30 full-time employees, helping over 200 brands including the Girl Scouts, Samsung SmartThings, Nest Fragrances, 20th Century Fox and Univision. Stephanie is the Co-Author of "Like, Love, Follow: The Entreprenista's Guide to Using Social Media To Grow Your Business," and the Co-Host of the Entreprenista Podcast. She has appeared and been featured on Bloomberg, Forbes, entrepreneur.com, Refinery29, and CheddarTV. Stephanie is also a recent recipient of the SmartCEO Brava award, which recognizes the top female CEOs in New York and a Stevie Award for Women Run Workplace of the Year.

Sarah Williams

Sarah Williams, the prolific entrepreneur founded Societe to fill a highly-personalized, people-first niche in the residential housing marketplace specializing in the acquisition, sale, and a curated post-closing transition experience of the finest properties in New York. Sarah has been operating successfully for over a decade and she has become a trusted point of reference among her peers and marketplace stakeholders. She is known for her grit and integrity, discretion and loyalty, and notably her passion and energy. Sarah is a two-time award-winning real estate broker. She won The Rookie Salesperson of the Year Award, presented by the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) in 2011. Moreover, the same year, she was selected to be the inaugural recipient of The Rising Star Award, presented by William and Arthur Zeckendorf's Terra Holdings.

Ginette Behar

Ginette Behar, the groundbreaking entrepreneur has a business mindset that has been embedded in her since birth. She developed and designed her own clothing line at age twelve that became a nationally known brand with placement in every major department store. After obtaining a business and economics degree from Florida International University, she moved to New York City where she brought her entrepreneurial skill-set to other companies. In her last company, she built an empire of high-end furniture at low cost for the mass market including clients: Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Goods, and TJ Maxx to name a few, managing to yield sales over 15M, consistently. Her ability to find the impossible, negotiate and service is beyond measure. Moreover, getting the deal done, has led to her exceptional sales and client retention within her Real Estate career at Societe.

Yayha Bakhar

Yayha Bakkar is a motivational speaker, success coach and health educator who has spoken at Harvard University, Georgia Institute of Technology, TedX and various nationally recognized conferences and organizations. He's the author of Beyond Motivation: Why Teens Seem Disconnected and What You can Do About It and The Ultimate Guide to Teen Life. He started as a speaker in the education market. He was on the path to becoming a doctor, then dropped out one semester short of when he was supposed to graduate. He realized it wasn't for him. With $50,000 of debt, no degree, and no job, Yahya stayed with a friend and realized he needed to go all in. With only 47 bucks in his bank account, Yahya found two programs online. One was by a guy named Tony Robbins.The other was a program called Youth Speaker University. He is a living proof that without knowledge, he would be nowhere today. Yahya realized that his success didn't have to be determined by how much money he started off with, but whether or not he was resourceful enough to figure out a way. He took everything he earned and reinvested it into those two programs. Within one year, he quit both jobs and became a full-time speaker.Yahya had 40 speaking engagements that year and he was the youngest graduate from the Tony Robbins coaching program. For the next eight years, his career skyrocketed. Yahya was on a winning streak.

Marina Yusupova

Before becoming a boss lady entrepreneur, Marina Yusupova PharmD, didn't hesitate to dive into the world of business after acquiring her pharmacy. However, she soon realized that her entrepreneurial skills were not used to the fullest potential. After a decade-long experience, Marina and her husband Gabriel Sezanayev explored the spirits industry and meticulously developed their own brand. Soon, 3 Kilos Vodka and Piñaq were born and completely took the industry by storm. 3 Kilos Vodka is a premium Dutch vodka launched in 2016 and has since received raving reviews because of its patented gold bar shaped bottle which comes in three variants: 3 Kilos Vodka Gold, 3 Kilos Vodka Coco Gold, and 3 Kilos Vodka Silver Gluten Free. Another idea dawned upon Marina as she was served a cocktail that was carved out of a pineapple during a weekend getaway. This initiative soon blossomed into what is known as Piñaq today which launched successfully on April 18th in the midst of the pandemic. Piñaq Original, Piñaq Rose and Piñq Colada introduce fresh, tropical flavors which can only result from the finest ingredients. Despite the pandemic, Marina proves that nothing stands in her way in achieving her goals. Her innovative ideas have truly sparked innovation in the liquor industry, making history during these unprecedented times.

Andrea Catsimatidis

Andrea Catsimatidis has been the chair of the Manhattan Republican Party since 2017. She is a New York native and socialite and daughter of John Catsimatidis. She studied business at New York University and chaired the New York University College Republicans. She is a New Yorknative and socialite and daughter of John Catsimatidis. She studied business at New York University and chaired the New York University College Republicans. She graduated from NYU with a B.S. in Business Management and double minors in Political Science and Communications. The New York Post's Jon Levine called her a "rising GOP star" in 2019. She was elected chair of the Manhattan Republican party in 2017, a position she has held since then. In January 2019, she appeared on CNN to discuss the government shutdown. She is an executive of the Red Apple Group and is a Principal of Red Apple Real Estate, Vice President of First Federal Guarantee Insurance Company, and Managing Director of Gristedes Supermarkets.

Brad Lea

Brad Lea is a leading authority on web-based training. Experienced and proven in sales and marketing, he is a seasoned professional with a strong base of sales management coming from 25 years in the automotive industry. Brad's thought leadership has been instrumental in helping guide some of today's most effective and productive sales professionals worldwide. Brad is also the author of the Real Deal Lease Presentation. Engaging, authentic and dynamic, Brad is passionate about helping companies discover and develop additional recurring revenue models and improving existing systems and processes. As the founder and CEO of LightSpeed VT, Brad has revolutionized the online training world. He has set the gold standard for how training is delivered, tracked and reported on ensuring maximum performance, accountability, retention and results.

Darren Prince

Darren Prince is a prominent sports and celebrity agent and global advocate for addiction and recovery. Through his agency, Prince Marketing Group, he represents icons such as Magic Johnson, Hulk Hogan, Charlie Sheen, Dennis Rodman, Chevy Chase, and the late Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali to name a few. As a leading authority in this space, his insights have been featured in WSJ, NYT, USA Today, CNN and Dr. OZ. From selling his first business at 19 to building a multimillion-dollar talent agency, Darren has experienced what life is like in the celebrity world. Unfortunately, he also saw the dark reality of addiction through his own personal struggle. After over 11 years of sobriety, it's now Darren's mission to help others avoid and break free from addiction. Through his new cause, he has become a sought after speaker on addiction recovery and mental health. He specializes in helping high functioning addicts and at-risk executives to identity and avoid the pitfalls of addiction and working with teens of self esteem and self worth.

Under the Spotlight: Societe's Two Dauntless Women Revolutionizes Real Estate

Despite the turbulence that the world is experiencing right now, two female entrepreneurs still continue to create ripples in the real estate industry. Sarah Williams and Ginette Behar are the exceptional ladies behind the renowned agency Societe Real Estate that delivers a professional yet in-depth service to distinctive clientele such as high-net-worth individuals, affluent families, famous celebrities, as well as the young and rising stars of the millennial generation. They have formed a perfect combination of what's expected of a bespoke real estate agency based in New York City and London with alliances globally that is highly sought after in the world of real estate.

The Early Foundations of Societe

The founder and CEO, Sarah Williams has always valued hard work, dedication, and close attention to the client's needs so that she could deliver a commendable service. The 31 year old entrepreneur from Tampa, St. Petersburg, wanted to fill a highly-personalized, people-first niche in the residential housing market focusing on the acquisition, sale, and devised a smooth post-closing transition experience of the premium properties in New York, which is why Societe Real Estate was born.

After graduating with a degree of Sociology and Business Management from Columbia University, Sarah obtained a clear definition between the old and new realms of what real estate enthusiasts want from their real estate business. With a decade's worth of experience and immense knowledge in real estate, Sarah has befitted the role of a trusted point of reference among her fellows and marketplace investors. She is best known for her grit and honesty, prudence and loyalty, and also her energy and passion for real estate.

The New Age of Real Estate

With an incredible knack in business ever since she was young, Ginette Behar has always exceeded everyone's expectation. At a mere age of twelve, she designed and developed her own clothing line which became a national sensation. Years later, after conquering the corporate world and becoming a sales star, Ginette ventured into real estate where we she was discovered by Sarah Williams. Together, they elevated their real estate business to a whole new level.

A Miami Beach born and now a New York City bred entrepreneur, Ginette believes that it's about who they are as entrepreneurs as well as the value and utmost care they give to their clients which keep them coming back for more. She emphasizes on keeping the faith and always staying headstrong despite the hurdles encountered in the world of real estate. She claims that building a real estate business from scratch has been a challenging feat but the rewards they have reaped makes everything worth it.

Taking Real Estate to New Heights

Ever since the pandemic struck, the whole economy was completely disrupted and it pushed everything backwards. But this did not dampen the spirits of Societe Real Estate. Together, Sarah and Ginette aimed to expand and form alliances globally. Their recent sale of 9,300,00 of the Four Seasons private residences was closed in the midst of the pandemic. This privately owned, female run bespoke real estate agency in New York City is disrupting the real estate market with one closing at a time. As soon as they have strengthened their foothold in New York, they have successfully reached out to London in order to address the needs of buyers and sellers who wanted to have a bigger diversity in their real estate holdings. With this in mind, these two brilliant women have again raised the scale of what a value-driven, personalized, and detailed service means.

