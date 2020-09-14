Anzeige
Montag, 14.09.2020
Finanzierung 40% überzeichnet + Produktionsbeginn des Jahrhundert-Produktes!
More4apps Provides Support for Users After Recent Oracle Update Leaves Some R11i Customers Stranded

NEWPORT BEACH, California, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More4apps, a longstanding Oracle Gold partner, has stepped up to assist users of Oracle E-Business Suite Version R11i with a suite of fully supported data loading tools that replace Oracle's own Web ADI.

More4Apps Logo (PRNewsfoto/More4apps)

Oracle has made recent changes to the way they support Web ADI. The Web ADI data loading tool in the EBS R11i system is no longer supported if users are using Excel 2016 or above. Companies may be required to build or purchase a solution that could be supported internally (but not by Oracle) or buy a supported product to meet and exceed their current use cases; both options are potentially expensive.

More4apps provides companies with an alternative affordable solution for four key business processes, the details of which can be found here:

Key features of More4apps' Wizards:

- The products are designed and supported to work with Excel 2016 and 365 Desktop.
- Offer off-the-shelf data loading solutions for EBS r11i for a fraction of the cost of independent developers or consultants.
- The suite of Wizards has features not found within Oracle's Web ADI such as support for attachments, Budget Journals, and a multitude of Asset data loading features.

"More4apps data loading tools help organizations avoid compromising their IT environment with old versions of Excel or by running unsupported software. We offer products for General Ledger, Assets, Budgets, and Projects to enable finance teams to get a simple, supported, and cost-effective way to get the best out of Oracle EBS 11i. Oracle may have let them down in the area of ongoing support, but More4apps can help," said Mr. John O'Keeffe, CEO, and Founder of More4apps.

For more information, please visit www.more4apps.com.

About More4apps

Established in 2000, More4apps was formed by a group of Oracle consultants in Hamilton, New Zealand. As a specialist software provider for both end-users and developers, the core purpose of More4apps products is to allow Oracle e-Business Suite users to save time and money by using Excel as an interface for Oracle's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems.

More4apps currently serves more than 30,000 Oracle users in nearly 400 organizations in over 38 countries.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159497/More4Apps_Logo.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
