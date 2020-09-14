IDW Media Holdings Inc.: IDW Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Publishing Overcomes COVID-19 Challenges to Deliver Solid Operational and Financial Results

First Half of Wynonna Earp's Season 4 Airs on SYFY - Drives Year Over Year Revenue Increase

NEWARK, NJ and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:IDWM), an integrated media company, today reported a third quarter net loss per share of $(0.47) on revenue of $8.5 million for the three months ended July 31, 2020.

Operational Highlights

SYFY has aired the first half of season four of IDW's live-action series Wynonna Earp . The balance of production - episodes 7-12 - resumed after a COVID-19 driven delay.

. The balance of production - episodes 7-12 - resumed after a COVID-19 driven delay. IDW and its Top Shelf imprint were again honored with multiple Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards in 2020. 'They Called Us Enemy' by George Takei, Justin Eisinger, Steven Scott, and Harmony Becker was named the "Best Reality-Based Work." Stan Sakai was named "Best Letterer" for his work on the monthly full-color Usagi Yojimbo comic book series published by IDW. Sakai's 'Usagi Yojimbo: Grasscutter Artist Select,' a hardcover collection edited by IDW's Scott Dunbier, was named "Best Archival Collection/Project - Comic Books."

IDW and Top Shelf were nominated for three Ignatz Awards, which recognizes exceptional works that challenge popular notions of what comics can achieve.

IDW's publishing operations welcomed the resumption of direct market distribution early in the third quarter. Subsequent sales have gradually strengthened, augmented by robust sales through the library, digital comic, and book markets as well as web store and foreign sales.

The sale of CTM, IDW's tourism-focused brochure distribution and marketing company, is pending lender and SBA approval related to its PPP loans.

Comments of Ezra Rosensaft, Chief Executive Officer

"First and foremost, a big thank you to my IDW colleagues across the Company for their extraordinary work and dedication. Thanks to them, IDW overcame the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic to put together a solid quarter with minimal disruption to our customers and partners.

"In the third quarter, IDW's publishing operations continued to be impacted by the closure of many comic shops and our direct market distributor, Diamond, in the spring. On May 20th, Diamond resumed operations on a limited basis. However, direct market volumes have not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

"Our publishing team, to its great credit, pivoted quickly… aggressively and successfully pursuing sales through the indirect market and direct-to-consumer channels. Sales of popular backlisted titles - including the late Congressman John Lewis' 'March' trilogy, Alan Roberts' 'Beauty of Horror' coloring books, 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' titles and Joe Hill's and Gabriel Rodriquez's 'Locke & Key' titles - were particularly strong. The latter have benefitted enormously from the success of season one of the eponymous Netflix series.

"We expect further improvement in the coming quarters as we secure better economics from our licensing deals while building our IP library to align with our entertainment division's development priorities. And I am very excited about the management team we have put in place to execute on those priorities.

"At IDW Entertainment, the first six episodes of Wynonna Earp season 4 have now aired on SYFY. Production of the second half of the season - delayed by COVID-19 - has resumed. The start of production of Locke & Key's season 2, which was ordered by Netflix this spring following the success of season one, is planned for later this month.

"At the corporate level, we continue to move forward toward re-registration with the SEC and will then seek a national exchange listing to increase IDW's visibility and liquidity in the capital markets.

"Wrapping up, I want to thank Howard Jonas and IDW's Board of Directors for entrusting me with the CEO position. It's a great honor to lead our talented team and I look forward to working with them to fulfill IDW's promise and potential."

Consolidated P&L Highlights

(Numbers may not foot due to rounding)

(in millions, except net loss per share, unaudited) 3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 Revenue $8.5 $9.3 $5.4 Direct cost of revenue $8.1 $3.3 $3.3 SG&A including non-cash compensation $3.7 $4.6 $4.0 Non-cash compensation $0.5 $0.2 $0.6 Depreciation & amortization $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 (Loss) income from continuing operations $(3.4) $1.3 $(2.0) (Loss) income from discontinued operations $(1.1) $(1.6) $0.5 Net loss $(4.5) $(0.4) $(1.5) Net loss per share $(0.47) $(0.04) $(0.20)



Segment P&L Highlights

(Does not include corporate overhead.)

(in millions, unaudited) 3Q20 2Q20 3Q19 Revenue IDW Publishing $5.2 $4.7 $5.3 IDW Entertainment $3.3 $4.6 - CTM* NA NA NA Income (loss) from operations* IDW Publishing - $(0.6) $(1.2) IDW Entertainment $(3.2) $2.2 $(0.8) CTM - ((Loss) income from discontinued operations)* $(1.1) $(1.6) $0.5

*CTM's results are reported as 'Net (loss) income from discontinued operations' in the third quarter fiscal 2020 and all prior periods presented.

Financial Take-Aways

Revenue: The year over year increase in consolidated revenue reflected delivery of the first five episodes of Wynonna Earp's season four (S4) and an increase in accruals for certain tax credits.

The year over year increase in consolidated revenue reflected delivery of the first five episodes of Wynonna Earp's season four (S4) and an increase in accruals for certain tax credits. Loss from Operations: IDW Publishing generated year over year improvement for the second consecutive quarter despite the challenges related to COVID-19. The year over year increase in IDW's consolidated loss from operations resulted from production expenses realized upon delivery of the first five Wynonna Earp S4 episodes and reversal of certain accruals partially offset by the improved results from IDW Publishing.

IDW Publishing generated year over year improvement for the second consecutive quarter despite the challenges related to COVID-19. The year over year increase in IDW's consolidated loss from operations resulted from production expenses realized upon delivery of the first five Wynonna Earp S4 episodes and reversal of certain accruals partially offset by the improved results from IDW Publishing. Balance Sheet Highlights: At July 31 st , IDW's cash balance decreased to $12.5 million from $14.7 million at April 30 th . Working capital (current assets less current liabilities) decreased to $15.1 million from $18.7 million over the same period.

At July 31 , IDW's cash balance decreased to $12.5 million from $14.7 million at April 30 . Working capital (current assets less current liabilities) decreased to $15.1 million from $18.7 million over the same period. CTM Media: Results from CTM Media were reported as a net loss from discontinued operations of $1.1 million in 3Q20 compared to net income from discontinued operations of $474 thousand in 3Q19.

Earnings Conference Call

IDW's management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern today to present results, outlook and strategy followed by Q&A with investors.

To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial 1-877-705-6003 (toll free - U.S.) or 1-201-493-6725 (toll - international) and request the 'IDW Media call.'

A replay of the conference call can be accessed beginning approximately three hours after the call concludes through September 21, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (toll free - U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (toll - international) and providing this replay PIN number: 13708399. A replay will also be available via streaming audio through the IDW investor relations website.

About IDW

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:IDWM) is an integrated media company. IDW's businesses include IDW Publishing - a leading publisher of comic books and graphic novels, IDW Entertainment - a producer and distributor of franchise content through television and other media, and CTM Media Group - one of North America's largest distributors of information for tourists and travelers.

IDW MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) July 31,

2020 October 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,488 $ 7,543 Trade accounts receivable, net 28,354 43,462 Taxes receivable 513 - Inventory 3,724 3,313 Prepaid expenses 1,449 1,319 Current assets held for sale from discontinued operations 12,635 5,186 Total current assets 59,163 60,823 Property and equipment, net 434 562 Right-of-use assets, net 884 - Non-current assets Taxes receivable - 513 Investments 25 Intangible assets, net 63 115 Goodwill 199 199 Television costs 3,300 9,388 Other assets 633 372 Non-current assets held for sale from discontinued operations - 5,165 Total assets $ 64,701 $ 77,137 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 786 $ 2,145 Accrued expenses 5,452 3,036 Deferred revenue 1,915 1,058 Bank loans payable - current portion 21,037 29,242 Related party loans payable - current portion - 4,550 Government loans- current portion 592 - Operating lease obligations - current portion 541 - Other current liabilities 33 2,007 Current liabilities held for sale from discontinued operations 9,526 3,344 Total current liabilities 39,882 45,382 Non-current liabilities Operating lease obligations - long term portion 520 - Bank loans payable - long term portion - 10,500 Government loans - long term portion 603 - Related party loans payable - long term portion 3,750 4,500 Non-current liabilities held for sale from discontinued operations - 683 Total non-current liabilities 4,873 15,683 Total liabilities $ 44,755 $ 61,065 Stockholders' equity (see note 3): Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized shares - 500; no shares issued at July 31, 2020 and October 31, 2019 - - Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 12,000; 9,927 and 7,419 shares issued and 9,407 and 6,899 shares outstanding at July 31, 2020 and October 31, 2019, respectively 93 74 Class C common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 2,500; 545 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2020 and October 31, 2019 5 5 Stock subscription receivable - (1,000 ) Additional paid-in capital 111,145 96,671 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (129) (60 ) Accumulated deficit (89,972) (78,457 ) Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 519 shares of Class B common stock at July 31, 2020 and October 31, 2019 (1,196) (1,196 ) Total IDW Media Holdings Inc. stockholders' equity 19,946 16,037 Non-controlling interest - 35 Total stockholders' equity 19,946 16,072 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 64,701 $ 77,137

IDW MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

July 31, Nine Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 8,487 $ 5,373 $ 28,093 $ 14,456 Costs and expenses: Direct cost of revenues 8,093 3,299 23,004 8,998 Selling, general and administrative 3,742 3,999 12,761 12,280 Depreciation and amortization 61 72 190 217 Bad debt expense - - - 33 Total costs and expenses 11,896 7,370 35,955 21,528 Loss from operations (3,409) (1,997 ) (7,862) (7,072 ) Interest expense, net (13) (1 ) (33) (160 ) Other income (expense), net - 12 (61) 1 Loss before income taxes (3,422) (1,986 ) (7,956) (7,231 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes - - - - Net loss from continuing operations (3,422) (1,986 ) (7,956) (7,231 ) (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net (1,126) 474 (3,818) (2,120 ) Net loss (4,548) (1,512 ) (11,774) (9,351 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - 28 - 28 Net loss attributable to IDW Media Holdings, Inc $ (4,548) $ (1,484 ) $ (11,774) $ (9,323 ) Basic and diluted income (loss) per share (note 3): Continuing operations $ (.35) $ (.27 ) $ (.44) $ (1.11 ) Discontinued operations, net (.12) .07 (.92) (.32 ) Net loss $ (.47) $ (.20 ) $ (1.36) $ (1.43 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in the calculation of basic and diluted loss per share: 9,641 7,339 8,646 6,541 Dividend declared per common share: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00

IDW MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended July 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Operating activities: Net loss $ (11,774) $ (9,351 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 794 1,141 Amortization of finance leases 315 - Bad debt expense 576 82 Stock based compensation 567 2,518 Stock options 365 - Amortization of right-of-use asset 1,210 - Loss on deconsolidation of subsidiary 35 - Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 15,136 9,195 Inventory (410) 75 Prepaid expenses and other assets (33) (647 ) Television costs 6,088 (18,776 ) Operating lease liability (1,243) - Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (767) (6,712 ) Deferred revenue 649 1,673 Deconsolidation of subsidiary 304 - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 11,812 (20,802 ) Investing activities: Disposition of subsidiary, net of cash received (115) Capital expenditures (372) (604 ) Business acquisitions - (12 ) Net cash used in investing activities (487) (616 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 14,561 22,751 Repayments of finance lease obligations (308) 6 Repayments of capital lease obligations - (304 ) Proceeds of related party loans - 9,000 Proceeds of government loans 2,975 - Proceeds of bank loans 1,021 18,438 Repayments of related party loans (5,300) (19,000 ) Repayments of bank loans (19,726) (9,378 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (6,777) 21,513 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (69) 145 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 4,479 240 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 10,165 13,445 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 14,644 $ 13,685 Supplemental schedule of investing and financing activities Cash paid for interest $ 27 $ 216 Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ 18

